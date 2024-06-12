Electrifying Coronation Night of Miss Hotlegs Kenya 2024 Announced
Miss Hotlegs KenyaNAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd edition of Miss Hotlegs Kenya beauty pageant is set to take place in Nairobi. Orchestrated by Finishing Touch Events Productions UK in collaboration with Miss Hotlegs Africa, this event aims to redefine the standards of beauty pageants and provide a platform for empowerment, self-growth, and meaningful social impact for young women aged 16-29. The Coronation Night of Miss Hotlegs Kenya 2024 will be on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Carnivore in Nairobi.
Key Highlights:
• Empowerment Through Beauty and Intelligence: Celebrating Kenyan women, addressing challenges, and promoting positive self-image.
• Global Representation and Brand Ambassadorship: The crowned winner will represent Kenya in the Miss Intercontinental pageant in Egypt and become a brand ambassador for Miss Hotlegs Africa.
• Cash Awards: The winner and runner-up will receive a total of KSH60,000.
Projects, Community Engagement, and Role Modeling: Winners will undertake projects, serving as role models for Kenyan youth, showcasing beauty with brains, grace, and social impact.
Mosy O'Ginni, the visionary behind Miss Hotlegs Org, stated, "Miss Hotlegs Kenya is not merely a beauty pageant; it is a movement that aims to uplift and celebrate the beauty, intelligence, and social impact of Kenyan women. The 2nd edition promises to be a dazzling showcase of talent, ambition, and empowerment."
About Miss Hotlegs Kenya: It celebrates beauty, confidence, and cultural pride, showcasing the elegance and poise of Kenyan women. This year's Coronation Night is set to be a landmark event, redefining elegance and captivating audiences.
Ticket Information:
• VIP: 2000 KSH
• Regular: 1000 KSH
• Group of 5: 2500 KSH
Tickets can be purchased exclusively at [africapageantonline. com] (https://africapageantonline.com/events/miss-hotlegs-kenya).
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further details, kindly reach out to Miss Hotlegs Org on WhatsApp at +44 7778 214522, or +254 712 303731.
