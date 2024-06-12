Minister Thembi Nkadimeng visits KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rains and strong wind, 12 Jun

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Thembi Nkadimeng will visit the KwaZulu-Natal province tomorrow, 12 June 2024.

The visit of the Minister follows the heavy storms that ravaged some parts of KZN, leaving behind a trail of distraction.

Five districts were affected by the heavy rains and strong wind. These include the eThekwini Metro, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi, Amajuba and Umkhanyakude District Municipalities.

Minister Nkadimeng is visiting the affected areas as she is responsible for National Disaster Management in the country. The visit will provide the Minister with the opportunity to see the extent of the damages and engage various stakeholders and role players who are already on the ground assisting the affected communities.

Minister has reiterated the commitment of government to provide assistance to those affected and impacted by the recent storms and heavy rainfall.

The Minister lauded all the government agencies who have been on the ground providing humanitarian support and assisting the affected communities that have been displaced following the heavy rains and strong winds that hit parts of the province on Monday evening.

Minister Nkadimeng conveys her sincere heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones as a results of this disaster. She also wishes those who suffered injuries speedy recovery.

Details of the Minister’s visit to the affected areas are as follows:

Date: 12 June 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Tongaat Town Hall

