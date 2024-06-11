Senate Bill 580 Printer's Number 1721
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - all businesses, but particularly smaller businesses.
(3) The establishment of a paid family and medical leave
program is essential to public health, safety and welfare.
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Abuse of a vulnerable adult." The term includes:
(1) Force or threat of force of inappropriate use of
medications or physical or chemical restraints.
(2) Misuse of power or authority granted to a person
through a power of attorney or by a court in a guardianship
or conservatorship proceeding that results in unreasonable
confinement or restriction of liberty.
(3) An act of violence against, or the taking,
transferring, concealing, harming or disposing of, an
emotional support or service animal owned, possessed or held
by a vulnerable adult.
(4) The failure of a caregiver to provide goods, care or
services essential to avoid a clear and serious threat to the
physical or mental health of a vulnerable adult.
(5) An act or course of conduct by a caregiver against a
vulnerable adult or a vulnerable adult's resources, without
the informed consent of the vulnerable adult or with consent
obtained through misrepresentation, coercion or threats of
force, that results in monetary, personal or other benefit,
gain or profit for the perpetrator or monetary or personal
loss to the vulnerable adult.
(6) The desertion of a vulnerable adult by a caregiver.
(7) Knowingly restricting the movement or independence
20240SB0580PN1721 - 3 -
