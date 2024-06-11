Senate Bill 580 Printer's Number 1721

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - all businesses, but particularly smaller businesses.

(3) The establishment of a paid family and medical leave

program is essential to public health, safety and welfare.

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Abuse of a vulnerable adult." The term includes:

(1) Force or threat of force of inappropriate use of

medications or physical or chemical restraints.

(2) Misuse of power or authority granted to a person

through a power of attorney or by a court in a guardianship

or conservatorship proceeding that results in unreasonable

confinement or restriction of liberty.

(3) An act of violence against, or the taking,

transferring, concealing, harming or disposing of, an

emotional support or service animal owned, possessed or held

by a vulnerable adult.

(4) The failure of a caregiver to provide goods, care or

services essential to avoid a clear and serious threat to the

physical or mental health of a vulnerable adult.

(5) An act or course of conduct by a caregiver against a

vulnerable adult or a vulnerable adult's resources, without

the informed consent of the vulnerable adult or with consent

obtained through misrepresentation, coercion or threats of

force, that results in monetary, personal or other benefit,

gain or profit for the perpetrator or monetary or personal

loss to the vulnerable adult.

(6) The desertion of a vulnerable adult by a caregiver.

(7) Knowingly restricting the movement or independence

