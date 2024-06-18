AlphaLingo Technologies Introduces Revolutionary Translation Management System - Easy Lokalize
Experience the future of translation management today. Automate Workflows, Enhance Collaboration, and Ensure Quality with Our State-of-the-Art TMS.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlphaLingo Technologies, a leader in translation technology, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Translation Management System (TMS) called easylokalize. This innovative platform is set to transform the way businesses manage multilingual content, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Key Features of Easylokalize:
Automated Workflow Management: The TMS automates the entire translation process, from content submission to final delivery, reducing manual intervention and expediting project timelines.
Real-Time Collaboration: Real-time communication tools enable seamless collaboration between project managers, translators, and reviewers, ensuring alignment throughout the project.
AI-Powered Translation: Leveraging artificial intelligence, the TMS delivers high-quality machine translations, which are then refined by professional linguists for optimal results.
Comprehensive File Format Support: With support for over 28+ file formats, the TMS is ideal for businesses looking to expand their global reach and communicate effectively with diverse audiences.
Intuitive Dashboard: The user-friendly dashboard offers complete visibility and control over all translation projects, allowing users to monitor progress and track key performance metrics effortlessly.
Robust Security: End-to-end encryption and strict access controls ensure the protection of sensitive information throughout the translation process.
Benefits of Using Easylokalize TMS:
Cost Efficiency: Automated workflows and efficient resource management can reduce translation costs by up to 30%.
Faster Turnaround Times: Streamlined processes and real-time collaboration features accelerate project completion.
Scalability: The flexible and scalable platform easily adapts to growing translation needs as businesses expand.
"We are thrilled to introduce new Translation Management System," said Mandar Kamath, Co-founder & Director of AlphaLingo Technologies. "This innovative platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s global market, providing them with the tools they need to manage multilingual content more efficiently and effectively."
Experience the future of translation management with Easylokalize TMS and revolutionize the way businesses communicates globally.
