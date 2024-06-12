The University of Newcastle proudly congratulates all Australians who have been recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours, particularly those who are part of the University’s diverse and esteemed community.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO, said the University was extremely proud to celebrate the achievements of its staff, alumni and donors who have been recognised in this prestigious Honours List.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to the affiliates of our University community who have been recognised for their passion and dedication to the betterment of our region and beyond.

“I am inspired by the way in which these recipients have embodied the University’s commitment to excellence, demonstrating the impact they are making in their professional fields and communities.”

The University-affiliated recipients include:

Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

Conjoint Associate Professor James Patrick Scurry for significant service to anatomical pathology, to women's health, and to professional societies.

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)

The Hon Gregory Ivan Combet AM for distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Australia, and to the banking and superannuation industries.

Public Service Medal (PSM)

Ms Francine Michelle Eades for outstanding public service through improving health outcomes for Aboriginal people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC)

Mrs Lauren Leigh Milburn for meritorious achievement as the Royal Australian Navy Women’s Strategic Advisor.

Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM)

Mr Michael Paul Berry for meritorious achievement in airworthiness and aviation safety for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems in the Royal Australian Air Force.

The 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List recognises 737 outstanding and inspirational Australians.

For a full list of King’s Birthday Honours and recipient biographies, visit the Governor General’s website.

