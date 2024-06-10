Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,021 in the last 365 days.

Cultural Arts Commission June 12 Agenda

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, starting at 7:30 p.m. This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Commissioners will be in person at City Hall and online. Individuals may join the meeting virtually via Zoom or in person. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including commission members and members of the public.

The meeting agenda is online here: https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=5669

Written public comment must be received by the Parks and Recreation office by 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Send correspondence electronically to parneill@lawrenceks.org. Comments received after the deadline will not be posted and there is no guarantee that such comments will be considered. Public comment may also be provided via Zoom (registration link below), or in person during the meeting.

Live public comment can be made in person or virtually using the Zoom meeting registration link provided below.

For anyone who wishes to share visual documentation during the meeting (e.g. map, photo, document, etc.), it must be emailed, as a PDF, to parneill@lawrenceks.org by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Hard copies will also be accepted for sharing with the Commission members at the meeting. Please provide ten (10) hard copies, nine for Commissioners and one for staff.

The primary format for accessing or participating in this meeting is in person. Virtual access to view or participate in the meeting cannot be guaranteed due to potential technology issues.

To observe this meeting live online, visit the Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel.

Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting must register for the Zoom meeting here.

For more information, contact:
Porter Arneill, Assistant Parks & Recreation Director for Arts and Culture
parneill@lawrenceks.org
785-832-3449

You just read:

Cultural Arts Commission June 12 Agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more