Please be advised that we will be conducting scheduled system testing on Saturday June 15, 2024, between the hours of 04:00 AM and 07:00 AM. During this time, our ATMs, point-of-sale machines, and online banking services will be unavailable.
We do apologize for any inconvenience that this temporary disruption in service may cause.
Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd.
You just read:
BOSVG Announces System Testing Schedule for June 15
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.