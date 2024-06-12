Cyber Umbrella Unveils $2 Million in Grants at CAMP Finance to Enhance Cybersecurity for Dentists
“A local IT tech takes care of us.” Would you bet your dental practice on the local tech?”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing concerns about cyber threats in the dental industry, Michael Benson, founder of Cyber Umbrella, addressed an audience of over 100 dental organization representatives at Fortune Management’s CAMP Finance. Benson delivered a compelling message about the urgent need for robust cybersecurity practices and support, emphasizing that cyber-attacks in the dental sector are not only possible but are actively occurring.
— Michael Benson
During his presentation, Benson announced an exciting initiative: Cyber Umbrella is dedicating $2 million in Penetration Testing Grants to help dental practices defend against these digital dangers. This initiative, unveiled at CAMP Finance, aims to equip dentists with comprehensive third-party penetration tests and risk assessment reports to identify vulnerabilities in their current IT systems.
This initiative underscores Cyber Umbrella's commitment to safeguarding dental practices from cyber threats, ensuring they can operate securely and efficiently.
Is Your Practice’s Cybersecurity Up to the Task?
"Our goal is to reveal hidden vulnerabilities within IT systems and ensure that dental offices, which manage thousands of consumer records, do not operate under a false sense of security. We encourage every dentist to take advantage of our grant while funds are still available. The FBI recently warned the ADA in May about specific hacks targeting dental practices and projected a 300% increase in small business attacks this year," said Michael Benson, founder of Cyber Umbrella. "Cyberattacks are on the rise, and even the most vigilant IT departments can miss potential threats. By offering these third-party penetration tests, we aim to provide dental practices with the knowledge of their vulnerabilities and the peace of mind that their systems are secure."
Dental practices eager to strengthen their cybersecurity can apply for a grant at Cyber Umbrella's Grant Application Page. It’s a straightforward process, and we’re here to help every step of the way.
About Cyber Umbrella:
Cyber Umbrella, a division of Love Vision Inc, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing American businesses with penetration tests to uncover vulnerabilities and ensure robust cybersecurity measures. Their mission is to protect personal data from the growing threat of cyberattacks, ensuring the safety of vendors, employees, and customers alike.
About Fortune Management:
Fortune Management isn’t just about business coaching; it’s about empowering healthcare professionals to excel. Our approach helps dental practitioners not just survive in today’s market, but thrive. Discover how we do it at Fortune Management’s Vision.
