ONEPIXIL Announces First-of-Its-Kind Solution to Google's Third-Party Cookies Phase-Out

The Google Cookie is Crumbling and ONEPIXIL has the first party data solution!CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONEPIXIL, a leader in omni-channel data-as-a-service (DaaS) marketing, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking real time first party data driven customer acquisition platform. Leveraging a proprietary database of over 200 million U.S. shoppers, ONEPIXIL delivers highly targeted customer data to businesses within 24-48 hours, transforming the landscape of digital marketing.
Revolutionary Data-Driven Marketing
ONEPIXIL’s platform uses first-party data to identify and deliver the right customers, reducing ad spend while boosting sales. The platform captures up to 40 points of marketing data per shopper, providing businesses with invaluable insights to optimize their marketing campaigns. This data-driven approach ensures 5x+ better conversion rates compared to traditional methods.
Addressing the End of Third-Party Cookies
As Google and the entire digital advertising world shifts away from third-party cookies, ONEPIXIL offers a timely solution with its first-party data system. This change allows businesses to stay ahead of data capture changes and maintain effective customer acquisition strategies.
Flexible Solutions for Businesses of All Sizes
ONEPIXIL offers tailored packages to suit the needs of various business sizes, from startups to large enterprises. Each package includes dedicated campaign support, real-time customer data delivery, and seamless integration with popular CRM and email marketing platforms.
Client Success Stories
• Luxury Home Builder: Achieved a 59% reduction in CPC and a significant increase in high-end buyer engagement.
• HVAC Repair Franchise: Realized a 560% increase in click-through rates and a 2000% ROI improvement within 45 days.
• Medical Supply Company: Reduced CPC by 71% and saw a 468% increase in email click-through rates.
Get Started with ONEPIXIL
Businesses looking to enhance their customer acquisition strategies and reduce ad spend can schedule a consultation with ONEPIXIL’s experts. Visit onepixil.co to learn more and get started today.
About ONEPIXIL
ONEPIXIL is an innovative DaaS marketing platform that connects businesses with millions of potential customers in real-time. By utilizing a proprietary database and advanced data capture methods, ONEPIXIL helps businesses increase sales, reduce costs, and improve marketing efficiency.

