Hiland Dairy Announces Summer Sips and Snacks Sweepstakes
SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy is excited to announce the Summer Sips and Snacks Sweepstakes, aimed at engaging culinary enthusiasts. This promotion invites participants to create and share their best summer recipes featuring Hiland Dairy products, with a chance to win exceptional prizes.
“This summer, we’re turning kitchens into culinary stages,” said Sarah Carey, marketing manager of Hiland Dairy. “Our Summer Sips and Snacks Sweepstakes is designed to inspire creativity and celebrate the diverse ways our customers enjoy Hiland Dairy products.”
Participants can enter their recipes in one of three categories:
- Drinks: Refreshing beverages to stay cool during the summer.
- Entrees: Main dishes perfect for summer gatherings.
- Desserts: Sweet treats to enjoy in the heat.
Submitted recipes must include at least one Hiland Dairy product. This encourages participants to explore the rich, creamy, and flavorful offerings of Hiland Dairy, from ice cream to milk.
Participants can enter their recipes through the official sweepstakes website and are encouraged to share their culinary creations on social media with the hashtag #HilandSummer for additional chances to win.
Hiland will award four winners, one from each category and one additional overall winner. Each of the four winners will receive a summer supply of Hiland Dairy Products, including ice cream, milk, and other favorites; the Beast® Mini Blender, perfect for making smoothies, shakes, and more; and a Hiland Summer Cookware Set, a selection of top-tier grilling and cooking supplies to enhance summer meals; and be featured in Hiland Dairy Summer Recipe eBook. All winning recipes will be published in Hiland Dairy’s official summer recipe eBook, granting culinary fame to the winners.
Hiland Dairy has included sample recipes on the sweepstakes website to inspire and motivate consumers.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the creativity and passion our customers bring to this sweepstakes,” added Sarah Carey. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with our community and celebrate Hiland Dairy products' delicious possibilities.”
The sweepstakes runs from June 6, 2024, to July 21, 2024. For more details and to enter, visit http://www.hilanddairy.com/summer.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
KathyB@envoyinc.com