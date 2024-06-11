Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,997 in the last 365 days.

The Product Pulse: GLG Chief Product Officer John Londono

Greetings,

I joined GLG as the Chief Product Officer at the end of 2023, and while I may be biased, there’s never been a more exciting time to be at the center of a product portfolio.

From the moment I stepped into this role, I’ve been fueled by a deep commitment to understanding the workflows and needs of our clients so that we can invest in innovative solutions that will enable you to do your research better and faster.

With that in mind, I’m excited to introduce a new feature that enhances our core products with GenAI technology. When you complete your next conversation with an expert in English, along with a transcript, you will receive an AI-generated summary that extracts and synthesizes key points from the discussion. We’ll deliver these insights with speed, so that you can easily share your learnings with your teammates. And, as always, your insights are yours – your data is not used to train an LLM.

You can learn more about this new feature here.

I am incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and I look forward to sharing more updates here in the Product Pulse as we continue rolling out new enhancements and tools for you. The changes we have in store will not only enhance the GLG experience, but also transform the way you do expert research. In the meantime, I invite you to share your feedback with us.

Thank you for entrusting us with your business.

Warm regards,

John Londono

You just read:

The Product Pulse: GLG Chief Product Officer John Londono

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more