The Product Pulse: GLG Chief Product Officer John Londono

Greetings,

I joined GLG as the Chief Product Officer at the end of 2023, and while I may be biased, there’s never been a more exciting time to be at the center of a product portfolio.

From the moment I stepped into this role, I’ve been fueled by a deep commitment to understanding the workflows and needs of our clients so that we can invest in innovative solutions that will enable you to do your research better and faster.

With that in mind, I’m excited to introduce a new feature that enhances our core products with GenAI technology. When you complete your next conversation with an expert in English, along with a transcript, you will receive an AI-generated summary that extracts and synthesizes key points from the discussion. We’ll deliver these insights with speed, so that you can easily share your learnings with your teammates. And, as always, your insights are yours – your data is not used to train an LLM.