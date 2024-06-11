Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs to Host Inaugural Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant Award Presentation Ceremony

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the award presentation for the inaugural Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant. This ceremony will recognize the outstanding effort of a community organization in providing vital support to Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.

After a rigorous evaluation process by the Grant Committee, the clear winner among eight worthy applicants has been selected. The recipient of the grant is the Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center, located in Chelan County, WA. This esteemed organization has been at the forefront of providing suicide prevention and PTSD services to Washington's Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.

Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center's Equine Assisted Psychotherapy program, Warriors & Horses, has been instrumental in offering effective support to veterans in need. Utilizing the EAGALA (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association) model, this program aims to provide a unique and impactful therapeutic experience for participants.

The grant, totaling $11,000, will support nine Service Members, Veterans, and their Families to complete the Warriors & Horses program. Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center has been offering this program for seven years and has gained recognition as a leading provider of equine-assisted therapy for veterans in North Central Washington.

The Warriors & Horses program is specifically designed for Service Members, Veterans, and their Families who are dealing with PTSD. The horses' unique sensitivities help participants navigate their own internal processes, while the horse herd dynamics provide valuable insights into group dynamics, fostering collaboration, support, and trust. By recreating life experiences such as frustration, high stress, and relationship problems, the program helps foster resilience. Engaging in therapeutic physical activities further enhances the impact, allowing participants to find their own solutions to life struggles.

The award presentation ceremony will take place on June 14, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, located at 1102 Quince St SE, Olympia, WA 98501. This event will celebrate the dedication and commitment of Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center and their invaluable contribution to the well-being of our Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.

To learn more about the 988 Suicide Prevention Emblems and how to get one, available at all Department of Licensing Vehicle Licensing Offices: visit: https://www.dva.wa.gov/suicidepreventionemblem