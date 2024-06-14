SIRONIA, Starring Amy Acker Now on Amazon Prime
The talent of the entire cast brings to life the timeless struggle of where we find our value and identity.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIRONIA is being re-released by Ocean Avenue Entertainment on Amazon Prime (rent/buy) after not being available on any streaming platform for years.
— Brandon Dickerson
Chris Bueno, CEO of Ocean Avenue Entertainment says, “We are on a mission to find and bring back to audiences beautifully crafted films. This was the case with Emilio Estevez’s film, THE WAY starring his father, Martin Sheen. After not being available for years, it was re-released theatrically last year and is now available on Amazon, Apple, Google and Vudu. Now we are excited to re-release SIRONIA on Amazon Prime rent/buy so that a whole new audience can discover or re-discover this inspiring film.”
Brandon Dickerson, the director for SINONIA stated, "I am honored that Ocean Avenue and Amazon are re-releasing my debut film, SIRONIA. Working with such a remarkable ensemble on this deeply personal film remains a career highlight for me. I can't wait for audiences to rediscover or experience SIRONIA for the first time.”
SIRONIA is about Thomas, a musician disillusioned by Hollywood. He and his wife Molly pack up and move to small town Sironia, Texas to live a more authentic life and raise their first child near family. Thomas, resentful over his lost dreams, struggles to find peace with his stalled career, until he remembers — his family means more than anything he has given up. Starring Amy Acker, Wes Cunningham and Tony Hale. According to J. Kenion from Austin’s Slackerwood, “SIRONIA isn't just about a moment in time, but about lives trapped by holding on to a particular moment.”
About Ocean Avenue Entertainment:
Ocean Avenue Entertainment, Inc. was established in 2009 and currently represents some of the very best independent films for a faith and general audience. In 2012, Ocean Ave established a direct relationship with Netflix and continues to be an official aggregator for their global platform. Recent films currently licensed by Ocean Ave to Netflix include TYSON’S RUN and THE CHICKASAW RANCHER. In late 2014, Ocean Ave became a full-service distribution company with its first film 23 BLAST. Since then, Ocean Ave has released numerous films on platforms including Peacock TV, Amazon Prime, UPTV, Roku TV, Tubi TV, PureFlix, and numerous others both domestically and globally. In addition to licensing on streaming platforms and linear television, Ocean Ave releases its films on DVD — this includes the entire process of manufacturing and then securing retail placement in the general and faith markets. For more information, please visit oceanavenueentertainment.com.
