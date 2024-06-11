Lac Du Flambeau Man Sentenced to 15.75 Years for Domestic Abuse Convictions in Three Wisconsin Counties

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that Frank R. Schuman, age 30, of Lac Du Flambeau, Wis., has been sentenced to a total of 15.75 years of confinement followed by eleven years of extended supervision for convictions of eleven counts of domestic violence.

On Friday, April 26, 2024, Schuman was found guilty by a jury in Oneida County of strangulation and suffocation with a domestic abuse enhancer, false imprisonment with a domestic abuse enhancer, substantial battery – intent to cause bodily harm with a domestic abuse enhancer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety with a domestic abuse enhancer and battery. Schuman was previously found guilty of additional domestic violence charges in Vilas County, Wis., and Outagamie County, Wis., for abuse against three different people.

“This sentence sends a clear message that individuals who commit violent crimes like those the defendant has been convicted of face a long time behind bars,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to those who have worked to hold the defendant accountable.”

“We are proud to be part of a partnership with other criminal justice professionals who are committed to working beyond jurisdictional boundaries to keep victims safe, hold defendants accountable, and seek justice,” said Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis.

“We are grateful to have done our part to help keep this community safe from a violent domestic abuser,” said Vilas County District Attorney Karl Hayes. “The Vilas County District Attorney’s Office will continue fighting to protect vulnerable victims of domestic violence.”

DCI, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case with assistance from Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, Lac Du Flambeau Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, and the Appleton Police Department. Cases against Mr. Schuman were prosecuted by the Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County District Attorneys.