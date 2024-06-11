Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law creating Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or CARE Court — in September 2022. The court’s goal is to help people with severe mental illness find another pathway to receive support and care. The program will also help San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health contact severely mentally ill residents they haven’t been able to connect with previously.
You just read:
In a crisis, people with mental illness have few options beyond arrest. Can CARE Court help?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.