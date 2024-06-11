Submit Release
Trial Evidence May Be Weighed in Mental Health Diversion

The Third District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a judge may consider the facts of the underlying crime, as established by trial transcripts, in evaluating a criminal defendant’s post-conviction request for diversion under a 2018 law providing for alternatives to criminal sanctions for persons with mental health disorders.

Trial Evidence May Be Weighed in Mental Health Diversion

