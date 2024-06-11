California lawmakers acted legally in 2019 when they classified drivers for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft and delivery services such as Doordash and Instacart as employees rather than contractors, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
9th Circuit rejects claim that California lawmakers targeted Uber, upholds AB5
