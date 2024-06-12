DISRUPTING THE SYSTEM WITH PROVOCATIVE CONVERSATIONS ON EQUITY IN CANCER CARE
This year’s online Disrupting the System summit focuses on disruptors whose work is helping drive equity and improve access and outcomes in cancer care.UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazarex Cancer Foundation’s Annual Disrupting the System Summit will be a special online version this year.
“Disrupting the System VII: A Conversation Series” will be launched as pre-taped video conversations released on YouTube June 12, 2024. Tune in to hear from disruptors, innovators and changemakers who are driving positive change in the fight against cancer and cancer health disparities.
- Lazarex Founder Dana Dornsife and author Carmen Bogan will discuss their collaborative project to inspire Black boys to become doctors: Willis Watson is a Wannabe - a new children’s picture book published this year by Simon & Schuster.
- Hear from our 2024 Lazarex Disruptor Awardee: Award-winning journalist Nicholas St. Fleur, who covers racial disparities for STAT and is the host of the Color Code podcast. He is receiving the Award for his work focusing on racism in the healthcare system - especially as it relates to clinical trials.
- Lazarex Cancer Foundation Development Manager Erin Miller will share ways you can get involved in bringing about change.
Lazarex is the only non-profit in the country that provides cancer clinical trial navigation and facilitates equitable access to FDA cancer clinical trials by offering financial reimbursement for ongoing travel costs associated with participating in cancer trial research. Disrupting the System is the Foundation’s annual summit providing a platform for provocative and constructive dialogue to drive positive change in the fight against cancer and cancer health disparities. The move to this online format is an effort by Lazarex to preserve as many financial resources as possible to help patients cover the cost of travel in order to participate in their clinical trials.
“We started this event seven years ago because there are important topics deeply impacting cancer patients across the U.S. and while everyone can see the challenges, inequities and barriers, there are few opportunities for people to come together to talk honestly about solutions,” explains Dana Dornsife, Founder and Chief Mission & Strategy Officer of Lazarex Cancer Foundation.
“This year we are seeing patients experience a true crisis of need. They desperately need help finding and accessing potentially life-saving clinical trials and there just is not enough awareness, focus or resources devoted to this issue. We canceled our in-person summit in an effort to divert as much of our funds as possible to directly supporting patient travel reimbursement. But we had to find a way to continue this event because these conversations are not happening enough and they absolutely must if we want to move the needle and address cancer health disparities, patient access and cancer health outcomes.’
You can find Disrupting the System VII on YouTube or follow @LazarexCF on Instagram for updates.
About Lazarex Cancer Foundation
The unique mission of Lazarex is to improve the outcome of cancer care - giving hope, dignity and life to advanced stage cancer patients and the medically underserved by helping with travel costs associated with FDA clinical trial participation, identification of clinical trial options and community outreach and engagement. In 18 years, Lazarex has assisted more than 12,000 patients. Learn more at www.Lazarex.org.
