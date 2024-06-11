Submit Release
Grgich Hills Estate’s Violet Grgich Honored as 2024 Women in Wine Impactful Leader

Violet Grgich, President, CEO Grgich Hills Estate

Celebrating Leadership in Sustainability, Innovation, and Community Enrichment at Grgich Hills Estate

ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grgich Hills Estate proudly announces that its President and CEO, Violet Grgich, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Women in Wine Impactful Leader Award by the North Bay Business Journal. This accolade celebrates Violet's remarkable contributions to the wine industry and her steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and community enrichment.

The award was presented at a ceremony held on June 6, 2024, at MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg. The evening was marked by an atmosphere of celebration, with industry leaders, family, and friends in attendance to honor Violet’s exceptional achievements. “We are incredibly proud of Violet’s accomplishments and her unwavering commitment to sustainable practices,” said Sally Camm, Head of Marketing, Grgich Hills Estate. “Her leadership not only transforms the wine industry but also positively impacts global communities.”

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

As the daughter of the renowned winemaker Miljenko “Mike” Grgich and philanthropist Tatjana Grgich, Violet has continued her family's legacy while pioneering new paths in sustainable viticulture. Under her leadership, Grgich Hills Estate became one of the first wineries in the world to achieve Regenerative Organic Certification, setting new standards for environmental stewardship in the wine industry.

Violet’s vision and leadership on innovation and support for her team’s approach to farming and dedication to no-till soil management, biodiversity, and natural pest control have positioned Grgich Hills Estate as a leader in sustainable wine production. Her work has not only enhanced the quality of their wines but also contributed positively to the ecosystem and the global community.
Humanitarian Efforts and Community Impact

Beyond the vineyards, Violet is deeply involved in humanitarian efforts. She is an active board member of WiRED, an organization providing free medical and health education to underserved communities, and a supporter of Roots of Peace, which transforms war-torn lands into productive vineyards. Her commitment to these causes reflects her belief in the power of agriculture to foster peace and economic stability.

Violet’s influence extends to mentoring the next generation of women in wine. She has been a vocal advocate for gender equality in agriculture, with 90% of her leadership team at Grgich Hills Estate being women. Her mentorship and support for initiatives like the training program for Ukrainian vintners highlight her dedication to empowering others.

Violet expressed her gratitude, stating, “This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team at Grgich Hills Estate. Together, we strive to create a legacy of excellence, responsibility, and compassion that reaches far beyond Napa Valley.”

