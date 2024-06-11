Indiana University honors 2024 Partners in Philanthropy

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and IU Foundation President J Thomas Forbes recognized honorees as 2024 Partners in Philanthropy during a June 6 ceremony in Indianapolis. The event honors the service and contributions of philanthropic leaders who have shaped the university’s future in lasting ways.

“To our honorees, you have not only contributed to Indiana University’s legacy but have also shaped the very fabric of our institution,” Whitten said. “Your passion and commitment have left an indelible mark on the university.”

From left, the 2024 Partners in Philanthropy winners are Randall and Deborah Tobias, Letty and Del Newkirk, Antoinette Austin-Glass and John Glass, and the Eskenazi family. Photo courtesy of IU Foundation

Honorees received one of four awards: Cornerstone Award, Keystone Award, Herman B Wells Visionary Award or Family Legacy Award. Each year, nominations are solicited from all IU campuses. A committee of representatives from IU Indianapolis, IU Bloomington and regional campuses selects the award recipients.

“Our honorees are exemplary IU volunteer leaders whose support and generosity surround us every day, on every one of our campuses,” Forbes said. “Through their generous leadership and support, these honorees have created life-changing opportunities that carry IU forward into its third century and beyond.”

This year’s honorees are:

Antoinette ‘Toni’ Austin-Glass: Cornerstone Award

The Cornerstone Award recognizes individuals whose partnership, volunteer involvement and generosity have been instrumental in the success of a single Indiana University campaign or a fundraising initiative for a campus, program or school.

Dr. Toni Austin-Glass is fully committed to the cause of improving the lives of medical students and is often on the front lines of fundraising, making connections and advocating for the work — and people — at the IU School of Medicine. Since 2015, Austin-Glass has led successful efforts to raise more than $575,000 in scholarships to help Black, Hispanic and/or Latino medical students. She is a leading force for the school in her roles on the Dean’s Council Board of Directors, as the founding chair of the Diversity Recruitment Scholarship Fundraising Committee and as a member of the Executive Committee, helping to identify priorities for fundraising and engagement for members.

Del and Letty Newkirk: Keystone Award

The Keystone Award recognizes individuals who have shown exemplary leadership through their volunteerism and generosity for multiple Indiana University campaigns or fundraising initiatives.

Proud IU alumni Delano “Del” and Luzetta “Letty” Newkirk are passionate about an academic ecosystem that prizes the arts. They have worked tirelessly and cheerfully to create a lasting impact, and they serve as remarkable role models of the spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy that Indiana University celebrates.

For nearly 30 years, their involvement and support have spanned the IU Bloomington campus — including the Office of the President, Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council, IU Jacobs School of Music, IU Alumni Association and IU Press — and continue to influence generations of students.

Sidney and Lois Eskenazi family: Family Legacy Award

The Family Legacy Award recognizes families who have a time-honored tradition of exemplary volunteerism and generosity with Indiana University.

From iconic buildings and modern facilities to student scholarships and sought-after professorships, the Eskenazi name is tied to many special places and people across IU campuses. The name tells the story of a family whose legacy is one of philanthropy, support, inspiration and a spirit of service that has been making an impact at IU and on the surrounding community for generations.

Through their gifts, the Eskenazi family has been spreading hope, health, education and creativity across the campus since Sidney and Lois first stepped foot on campus in the 1950s. Today, that legacy continues with their children Sandra “Sandy” Eskenazi, Dori Meyers and David Eskenazi, as well as several grandchildren.

Randall and Deborah Tobias: Herman B Wells Visionary Award

The Herman B Wells Visionary Award honors individuals who have shown an understanding of the power of philanthropy through their lifetime commitment of time, skill and donations.

Across the IU Bloomington campus, from the Kelley School of Business to the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies to IU Athletics, the Tobias name is found on scholarships, faculty positions and campus facilities. A testament to the deep and abiding love that Randall L. “Randy” and Deborah F. “Deb” Tobias have for IU, their philanthropy encourages deeper educational opportunities, builds empathetic business leaders, supports global research for international development and enriches the daily experience of IU students on every corner of campus.