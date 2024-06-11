Tropical Shipping: Platinum Sponsor and Official Carrier of the St Kitts Music Festival

(Press release) The journey of the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) started in 1996 and one of the first businesses to come on board was Tropical Shipping. This partnership has lasted the full twenty-six (26) years as Tropical Shipping has again inked Platinum Sponsor status for 2024.

Head of Sponsorship for the SKMF, Karen Ford, has expressed thanks to their shipping partner for their steadfast and generous support throughout the years. Ms. Ford also stated that the continued commitment from Tropical has earned them the rank of Official Carrier of the St Kitts Music Festival. The freight shipping company is primarily instrumental in transporting sound, lighting and stage equipment to and from St Kitts.

Assistant Manager of Tropical Shipping, Abygail Caines-Leader stated, “On behalf of Tropical Shipping through its local agent Delisle Walwyn & Co. Ltd., we are proud to partner with the Festival Secretariat as a Platinum Sponsor for the 26th edition of the St Kitts Music Festival. We extend our best wishes to the Festival Secretariat for a successful and safe weekend as we come together to enjoy three nights of music in paradise.'”

For the past twenty-six (26) years the St Kitts Music Festival has entertained local, regional and international audiences with LIVE musical performances by acts from all over the world. This year’s Festival will be staged at the historic Warner Park Cricket Stadium from June 27-29.

Patrons are asked to log on to the Festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com to purchase tickets starting from US$50 or EC$135 and view further updates and additional details.