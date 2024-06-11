Nevis Island Administration celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Nevis International Financial Services Sector

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – The Ministry Of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA), and the Nevis Financial Services (Regulation and Supervision) Department (FSRC) Nevis Branch, will be holding a series of events to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Nevis International Financial Services Sector under the theme “Mobilizing Opportunities For Effective Financial Planning.”

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the NIA, said this is an important milestone that all Nevisians can and should be proud of.

“It started in 1984. You recall that this was the brainchild of our first premier National Hero Sir Simeon Daniel, and then in 1994, under former Premier the late Honourable Vance Amory, that sector was expanded exponentially, and we’re now at a point in 2024 where we can celebrate 40 years of this sector.”

He said the sector has become a meaningful pillar of economic diversification, and augments employment in other sectors such as tourism and construction.

In addition to the activities, the Nevis FSRC will also be launching a commemorative magazine for the 40th anniversary.

“We are delighted to invite various businesses on the island who are so minded to participate in a celebratory magazine that we are creating, and so we are asking businesses to be a part of that commemorative issue that we are creating and to take an ad. I’m told that the cost is reasonable. A full-page ad is EC $1,000, a half-page ad is EC $500, and a quarter-page ad is EC $250,” Premier Brantley informed.

The magazine will highlight all sectors of the economy and will be used as a marketing tool for the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency. Businesses can contact NIPA at 469-0038 or 662-8411.