Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,814 in the last 365 days.

SKELEC successful defends US$2.66 million arbitration in the International Court of Arbitration

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS – The St Kitts Electricity Company Limited (“SKELEC”) successfully defended an arbitration proceeding brought in the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (“ICC”) by Pure Energy Solutions (SKN) Limited (“Pure Energy”). Pure Energy, who initiated the arbitration, was seeking US$2.66 million in damages against SKELEC for alleged breaches of a fuel supply agreement dated December 17, 2021.

SKELEC was represented by the Attorney General’s Chambers and Pure Energy by WeirFoulds LLP, a Toronto-based law firm. The sole Arbitrator selected pursuant to the ICC Rules, in his final and binding award, decided that SKELEC did not breach the fuel supply agreement as alleged and rejected all of Pure Energy’s claims. The Arbitrator also ordered Pure Energy to reimburse SKELEC for its arbitration costs in defending the proceeding.

In September 2022, SKELEC terminated the fuel supply agreement on advice of the Attorney General’s Chambers after its Board of Directors was satisfied that Pure Energy did not demonstrate an ability to supply fuel in the quantity or at the price that the fuel supply agreement provided.

You just read:

SKELEC successful defends US$2.66 million arbitration in the International Court of Arbitration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more