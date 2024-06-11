AST Mining Launches New Cloud Mining Plan to Earn Bitcoin - Earn Cryptocurrency Daily

AST Mining opens the door to new profits with its new daily payout program.

AST Mining 's easy-to-use cloud mining platform allows you to participate in mining various cryptocurrencies, not just Bitcoin. Imagine earning daily rewards in popular coins like Ethereum or Litecoin without expensive equipment.

AST Mining For Daily Earnings

AST Mining stands as a leading cloud mining platform, offering users worldwide a pathway to earning passive income through cryptocurrency mining. With its widespread reach spanning five mining farms globally and servicing users in approximately 150 countries, AST Mining boasts accessibility to cryptocurrency enthusiasts on a global scale.

Features

Sign up and get $30 instantly.

Different crypto contracts to choose from.

Free tiers can be purchased every day.

24-hour online support.

No overhead costs or electricity bills.

Affiliate program with lifetime rewards of 3%.

DDos and SSL protection system.

Automatic daily payments.

Primarily centred on Bitcoin (BTC) mining, AST Mining simplifies the process, allowing users to engage in Bitcoin mining without the hassle of acquiring and maintaining mining equipment. By leasing computing power from AST Mining's cloud infrastructure, individuals can partake in Bitcoin mining seamlessly.

Moreover, AST Mining extends its offerings beyond mining alone, presenting users with an affiliate program. Through this initiative, users can refer friends and potentially earn up to $5,000 in referral bonuses. This program supplements user earnings and fosters the expansion of AST Mining's user base.

AST Mining Contracts

Contract price Contract terms Fixed return Daily rate $30 1 Days $30+$0.9 3% $200 1 Days $200+$5 2.5% $500 2 Days $500+$17 1.7% $1100 3 Days $1100+$61.05 1.85% $3000 5 Days $3000+$292.5 1.95%

AST Mining prioritizes user security with robust measures such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection, ensuring the safety of user accounts and mining operations. This commitment to security enhances user trust and confidence in the platform.

Additionally, AST Mining caters to diverse investment capabilities and profit expectations with its flexible plan selection. Transparent earnings calculations and real-time reports empower users to monitor their mining progress and earnings effectively, fostering transparency in the cloud mining experience.

About AST Mining

Overall, AST Mining's global presence, focus on Bitcoin mining, referral program, and stringent security measures position it as an attractive choice for individuals aiming to earn passive income through cloud mining. The platform's user-friendly interface and adaptable plan selection accommodate both novice and experienced cryptocurrency miners, solidifying AST Mining's status as a key player in the evolving cloud mining landscape.

For additional information on AST Mining, please visit our website at: https://astmining.com



* Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

