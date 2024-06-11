Today’s commonsense decision by the Court validates our core message: the people, not courts, should be the ones deciding how to keep our communities safe from gun violence. If other states followed our policies, thousands of lives would be saved – we won’t stop defending our laws from the right’s radical lawsuits.
Governor Gavin Newsom
You just read:
Governor Newsom statement on Ninth Circuit decision
