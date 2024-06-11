Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

SB 126, PN 1681 (Mastriano) – Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of 100% of a veteran’s federal disability compensation or pension from income calculations for any Commonwealth program or benefit. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 464, PN 1685 (Regan) – This bill amends Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) to provide for pension service credit for prior service for police officers. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 801, PN 1710 (Aument) – Amends the Public-School Code to use structured literacy to support students learning to read in K-8th grade. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

SB 1099, PN 1426 (Mastriano) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) providing for Fire and EMS grant reauthorization through Dec. 31, 2034.

Amendment A04864 (Muth) – The amendment reduces the sunset period in the bill from 10 to 5 years. The program will expire December 31, 2025.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1138, PN 1531 (Culver) – An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in organization of departmental administrative boards and commissions and of advisory boards and commissions, further providing for the State Geospatial Coordinating Board.

Amendment A04947 (Cappelletti) – This amendment adds that the day-to-day work of the Executive Director is at the direction and supervision of the Board, but must report to the Secretary of Administration for administrative purposes.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1150, PN 1711 (Martin) – Amends the Public-School Code establishing the Grow PA Scholarship Grant Program under PHEAA. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1151, PN SB 1712 (Martin) – Amends the Public-School Code creating the Grow Pennsylvania Merit Scholarship Program to provide in-state tuition to eligible nonresident students studying certain fields and commit to staying in PA post-graduation. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

SB 1154, PN 1713 (Aument) – The bill establishes the Performance-based Funding Council to develop a new performance based funding system for Penn State, Pitt, and Temple Universities. A vote of 28-21 was recorded.

SB 1155, PN 1714 (Argall) – Amends the Public-School Code establishing the Higher Education Task Force. A vote of 28-21 was recorded.

SB 1236, PN 1669 (Laughlin) – The bill amends the Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951 to include the definition of “tenant” and clarifying that the Landlord and Tenant Act does not apply to persons who possess property without consent.

Amendment A04869 (Laughlin) – The amendment: Replaces “Landlord” with “another” to expand the operation of the bill to subleases or other agreements for the lawful occupation of property.

Limits the application of the bill the individuals who are not nor have ever been a tenant.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.