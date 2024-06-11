Mission Solar Energy Recognized as Kiwa PVEL Top Performer for 5omm Hail Durability
This prestigious recognition highlights Mission Solar's dedication to manufacturing reliable solar modules designed to endure severe weather conditions.
As severe weather incidents increase, our dedication to resilience and reliability ensures that our customers receive the best possible performance and longevity from their solar installations”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Solar Energy, a leading manufacturer of high-quality solar modules, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top Performer in the 2024 Kiwa PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard, specifically in the category of 50mm hail durability. This prestigious accolade underscores Mission Solar's commitment to producing reliable and resilient solar modules capable of withstanding severe weather conditions.
As severe weather events become increasingly frequent and intense due to climate change, the ability of solar modules to endure extreme conditions is more critical than ever. Mission Solar's achievement in the Kiwa PVEL Scorecard highlights the company's dedication to innovation and quality, ensuring that their products not only meet but exceed industry standards.
"We are pleased to recognize Mission Solar Energy as a Top Performer in our 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Their exceptional performance in the 50mm hail test demonstrates their commitment to delivering robust and reliable solar solutions. This recognition reflects Mission Solar's focus on durability and their ability to meet the evolving demands of the market," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL.
"Being named a Top Performer by Kiwa PVEL in the 50mm hail category is a significant honor for Mission Solar Energy. It validates our efforts to provide our customers with the highest quality solar modules that can withstand extreme weather conditions. As severe weather incidents increase, our dedication to resilience and reliability in our products ensures that our customers receive the best possible performance and longevity from their solar installations," said Sam Martens, President of Mission Solar Energy.
Mission Solar Energy continues to lead the industry with its state-of-the-art solar technology, designed and manufactured in the USA. This recognition by Kiwa PVEL further solidifies Mission Solar's position as a trusted provider of durable and reliable solar solutions.
For more information about Mission Solar Energy and their award-winning products, please visit www.missionsolar.com.
Mission Solar Energy is the longest-running crystalline silicon solar module manufacturer in the US. We proudly design, engineer and assemble products from our headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, we are devoted to producing high quality solar products. For more information, visit missionsolar.com.
