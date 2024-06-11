Cork Tree Creative Launches HIPAA Marketing Hub, HIPAA-Compliant Marketing Services for Healthcare Organizations
Cork Tree Creative, Inc. launches HIPAA Marketing Hub, a new service line offering HIPAA-compliant marketing services for healthcare organizations.
We have developed a reliable option for healthcare organizations, allowing them to use digital marketing while keeping patient information safe and complying with HIPAA requirements. ”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Tree Creative, Inc. proudly announces the launch of HIPAA Marketing Hub, a new service line within the company dedicated to offering Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant marketing services for healthcare organizations.
To date, the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) has settled or imposed civil money penalties in 145 cases where healthcare organizations failed to protect their patients' digital information. This has resulted in a total of more than $142 million in fines for healthcare organizations across the U.S. With the rapidly changing updates in HIPAA compliance related to digital marketing and patient privacy, especially with the changes outlined in the December 2022 bulletin, it has become clear that healthcare organizations need a knowledgeable and reliable solution. With the establishment of HIPAA Marketing Hub, Cork Tree Creative aims to support healthcare organizations in navigating the complexities of HIPAA regulations while executing effective marketing strategies and protecting patients’ valuable information.
“We have developed a reliable and effective option for healthcare organizations that allows them to continue to use digital marketing to promote their hospitals or practices while keeping patient information safe and complying with HIPAA requirements,” said Jan Carpenter, Co-owner of HIPAA Marketing Hub, powered by Cork Tree Creative. “Having worked with healthcare organizations for many years, we recognize the critical importance of adhering to HIPAA regulations in marketing and the need for this line of services.”
HIPAA Marketing Hub provides a comprehensive range of services, including analytics and tag management, patient authorization processes, security monitoring, and form management. These services ensure that healthcare organizations can market their services while maintaining compliance with HIPAA standards and keeping patient information private.
For more information on how HIPAA Marketing Hub can assist your healthcare organization, visit hipaamarketinghub.com.
About HIPAA Marketing Hub:
HIPAA Marketing Hub, powered by Cork Tree Creative, Inc., is a solution for healthcare organizations that comply with both the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and HIPAA standards. For more information, visit hipaamarketinghub.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
About Cork Tree Creative:
Founded in 2009 by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed, Cork Tree Creative, Inc. has grown into a full-service marketing agency addressing the diverse needs of its clients. With offices located at 105 Plaza Court, Edwardsville, Ill., and 4220 Duncan Ave., Suite 201, St. Louis, Mo., the firm is a women-owned and veteran-owned business serving clients throughout the United States. For more information, visit corktreecreative.com
