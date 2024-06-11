Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ascent Apartments, an $80 Million Luxury Multi-Family Development in Kansas City
EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development, in partnership with key community leaders, celebrated the groundbreaking of Ascent Apartments, an $80 million luxury multi-family development project, last week.
The event featured key speakers, including Frank White III, CEO of KCATA, Deb Hermann, CEO of Northland Neighborhood, Inc., and Councilman Crispin Rea. Ascent Apartments will encompass 339 units across multiple state-of-the-art buildings, each designed to offer a comprehensive array of top-tier amenities tailored to enhance the varied lifestyles of future residents.
Frank White III highlighted the significance of this development, stating, "This is an example of our commitment to the north. We are committed to being a great community partner, not just in word but in deed. The KCATA is an economic development agency that runs transit, moving people through buses, trails, amenities, sidewalks, and different things. This is our second project with NorthPoint, the first being ArriveKC at 31st and Main, showcases a transit-oriented community where people can live, work, and play. This project does that by providing access to education, employment, healthcare, and housing.”
Councilman Crispin Rea added, "Private investment is very important. I want to thank NorthPoint for choosing Kansas City, for choosing this location, and for choosing the North Oak Corridor. I'm excited about what we can do. Public investment is also important, and in the coming years, you're going to see an incredible amount of public investment in this corridor. I'm very excited to return here in 2026 and look back and see the incredible work that you all have done."
Brent Miles, Chief Marketing Officer & Founding Partner at NorthPoint Development, expressed his gratitude and vision, saying, "We really want to be a catalyst for change. We want to be the people who write our own future. We want to transform the North Oak Corridor. By putting five to six hundred new residents along the north corridor and really investing, we hope to support more retail and development. This is just chapter two; what does chapter three look like? We're going to be making our way up the northeast corridor with projects, plans, and visions for the future. We also want other private investments to come with us."
Ascent Apartments will feature an impressive suite of community amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents. These include a fitness center, wellness center with a yoga studio, beauty bar, dry sauna, cold plunge, golf simulator room, rock wall, game room, pet spa, outdoor heated pool, poolside BBQ stations, pickleball court, podcast recording studio, and conference room. Each apartment will offer high-end finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer units, composite wood flooring, quartz countertops, custom melamine cabinets, and patios.
"This development presents a comprehensive array of top-tier amenities tailored to enhance the varied lifestyles of our residents," said Miles. "From the serene ambiance of our wellness center, boasting a sauna, yoga studio, and beauty bar, to the cutting-edge equipment in our 24/7 fitness center, every aspect is crafted to promote well-being and vitality. Our outdoor heated pool and pool deck offer not only seasonal enjoyment but also a space for relaxation and socializing. With these amenities, we're not just building homes; we're crafting a lifestyle that embodies comfort, convenience, and connection."
NorthPoint Management, renowned for its steadfast dedication to workplace excellence, continues to solidify its position as an industry leader. Over the past two years, the company has garnered top honors, including being ranked as the top company in both the Best Places to Work Multifamily®, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women, and the prestigious NAA Top Employer Award. These achievements underscore NorthPoint's ongoing commitment to living into its core values and putting people first.
The project is set to deliver its first units by Spring 2026, marking the beginning of a new era for Kansas City’s North Oak Corridor. Since establishing its presence in Kansas City, NorthPoint Development has committed significant investments to fuel growth and progress in the region. The initial phase saw an office investment of approximately $30 million, and with this current phase focusing on multi-family development, the total investment is around $100 million.
