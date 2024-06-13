Planet Home Lending Adds Team in Jacksonville Headed by Area Sales Manager Tom Reber
Mortgage Industry Veteran to Lead Growth in North Florida and Southern Georgia
Our comprehensive home loan product lineup includes unique offerings, like Cash 4 Homes and Purchase EDGE, helping people win home purchase bidding wars.”MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has hired Tom Reber (NMLS #450913) as Area Sales Manager in Jacksonville, Florida. Reber brings a wealth of experience and a vision for growth in key markets, aiming to expand the company’s presence in Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Savannah, Georgia.
Reber’s Jacksonville team includes Mortgage Loan Originators Allen Lewis (NMLS #433503) and Jeromy Peters (NMLS # 245809) and Loan Officer Assistants Nicole Crabtree (NMLS # 334456) and Priscilla DeMasi.
With 30 years of experience in retail mortgage banking, Reber is renowned for his ability to drive excellence and build strong teams. As a home loan originator, his focus on the 904 area code has resulted in thousands of families achieving their dream of homeownership.
“I am excited to join Planet Home Lending and lead our expansion in North Florida and Southern Georgia," Reber said. "Our comprehensive home loan product lineup includes unique offerings, like Cash 4 Homes and Purchase EDGE, helping people win home purchase bidding wars brought on by limited inventory, high interest rates, and competition from investors making cash home purchase offers.”
Reber's approach to mortgage banking emphasizes the importance of meaningful conversations with borrowers about income, assets, and long-term financial goals. This holistic approach helps clients make informed decisions to ensure their home loan aligns with their overall financial plans.
Tom's extensive experience and strategic vision make him a valuable addition to the Planet Home Lending team," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "Homeownership is a pathway to generational wealth in America. At Planet, 'We'll get you home' is more than a motto — it's our commitment to support and strengthen those we serve. By fostering connections and providing comprehensive support, Tom and his team will create happy homeowners who know they are cared for during the most important financial moments of their lives.”
Planet Home Lending offers a variety of loan programs to assist borrowers, including:
Buyers Waiting for Rates to Fall: Planet Home Lending offers a refinance program with zero lender fees and a no-cost first appraisal fee for one year, allowing borrowers to buy now and refinance later if rates drop.
Buyers Concerned with Rising Interest Rates: Special buydown options can reduce the effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year. Additionally, borrowers can refinance without lender fees for up to a year if rates decrease.
Smooth Move for Current Homeowners: Planet's Purchase EDGE program allows borrowers to buy their new dream home without waiting for their current house to sell. Alternatively, a bridge loan allows borrowers to use the equity from their current home to finance their next home. Bridge loan borrowers may qualify for a new home without having the current mortgage payment counted.
Buyers with Limited Funds: Planet works with the Florida Housing Finance Corp. to provide down payment assistance and closing cost help. VA and USDA loans offer zero down payment options, too.
With Planet Home Lending's wide array of loan products, Reber is poised to help even more families achieve homeownership, driving growth and strengthening the company's presence in North Florida and Southern Georgia. By leveraging his expertise and Planet's innovative offerings, Reber will create a welcoming and successful environment for all.
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.
About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, New York, (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.
