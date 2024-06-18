Sebastian James Launches "American Made" - Prelude to 'Old School Cool'

Independent Artist Sebastian James Launches "American Made" - Prelude to 'Old School Cool'

Rooted in Classic Rock and infused with Midwestern sensibilities and Country-flavored roots, this track is a refreshing throwback to a time when music was celebrated for its authenticity and soul.”
— We Write About Music

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American singer, songwriter, and musician Sebastian James releases his new music video titled "American Made". Both rock and country fans are resonating across the country as the infectious anthem cruised straight up to number 56 on the Mediabase Top 40 Activator Chart.

Hailing from Kansas City, MO, James began touring professionally at age 18, showcasing his talents alongside acts such as Shinedown, Papa Roach, Korn, Poison, and Stone Temple Pilots, among others. His performances have graced globally renowned stages, from Hollywood's Whisky a Go Go to the “World’s Largest Biker Bar” — the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, SD where he appeared on seasons four and five of TruTV's television series bearing the same name. James also expanded his artistic endeavors by founding 'The Rock Gods' — a sensational Vegas-style production paying homage to the genre's most revered icons through pyrotechnic-laden arena rock performances.

"American Made", is a song and visual that speaks to everyday American life and celebrates music, family, and unity. In a recent interview with 'We Write About Music, 'James emphasized the importance of authenticity, and the joy of creating music that speaks to one's roots. The visual for "American Made provides all of that plus more by taking the viewer through a life in the day of James; unapologetic rock and roll, hot rods, and good times. "No devices or screen time, just hands on fun, riding motorcycles, cruising around in muscle cars, and creating genuine memories." Sebastian explains, “It’s a personal story about how I was raised, and how I’m raising my kids.” Putting emphasis on the fact that the album has no political messages or overtones. With so much happening in the world right now Sebastian chooses to use his musical platform to share his music and his message... "I'm a 5th generation Kansas Citian and midwesterner," he said with pride. "My music is a reflection of that. It’s about unity and trying to be better people."

"American Made" is just the beginning for what Sebastian James has in store. 2024 promises to bring the artist to the world stage once again with his highly anticipated debut solo album, “Old School Cool,” slated for release under Tungsten Records - an independent label that James has co-founded. The album was mastered by Dave Collins, a Grammy Award winning, mastering engineer who’s worked with a laundry list of iconic superstars; Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica and many more. Holding true to its name, the magic of Old School Cool is derived from the vintage approach that James followed when creating the record. “We wanted the album to be recorded exactly how it would be performed live, so we tracked everything together and stayed true to our process. I’m talking 100-watt Marshall’s cranked to 11, big drums with no retriggering or quantization, an Ampeg SVT classic with a thunderous 8×10 cab, all topped with raw, powerful, organic vocals.”

Stay on top of everything this "American Made" artist has on deck for 2024 via social media platforms: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sebastianjamesmusic1/, Facebook/ Meta: http://www.facebook.com/sebastianjamesmusic1, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sebastianjamesmusic1, and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SebastianJamesVEVO-fw9zq. For additional information, visit: https://www.sebastianjamesmusic.com. For bookings, please contact: info@generationrelevant.com.

Sebastian James - American Made - Official Music Video

