Attorney Kate Porter of Vela Wood Is Featured as a Guest on Sports Law Expert Podcast
Porter, who is well-known for her prowess in international sports law as well as an experienced arbitrator, was interviewed at the SLA annual conference.
Kate is a brilliant attorney, who has a stellar reputation in the sports industry. She also has been an incredible role model for young female attorneys pursuing a career in sports law.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications (HP) has announced that Kate Porter, a partner and sports lawyer at Vela Wood, was interviewed last month on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The segment can be heard here.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
Porter, who is well-known for her prowess in international sports law as well as an experienced arbitrator, was interviewed at the annual conference of the Sports Lawyers Association (SLA) in Baltimore.
“Kate is a brilliant attorney, who has a stellar reputation in the sports industry,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications. “She also has been an incredible role model for young female attorneys pursuing a career in sports law.”
About Kate Porter
Kate Porter is a partner at Vela Wood. She focuses her practice in the areas of sports law, alternative dispute resolution and commercial disputes including in arbitration before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (“CAS”). Kate routinely counsels sports organizations on the interpretation and application of league and international federation rules and regulations. Kate also serves as a member of the Investigatory Body of the Aquatics Integrity Unit of World Aquatics and is an arbitrator before the European Handball Court of Arbitration. Kate is a Texas Bar Foundation Fellow, an honor granted to 1/3 of 1% of Texas attorneys.
In addition to her sports practice, Kate also represents commercial clients in all phases of business disputes, including pre-dispute counseling, mediation, and arbitration. Kate has successfully represented clients in complex business disputes before the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and JAMS.
Prior to joining Vela Wood, Kate spent nearly a dozen years as an attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York where she represented clients in sports related disputes. During her time at Skadden, Kate also served as clerk and ad hoc clerk to arbitration panels in sports-related arbitrations before CAS, under both the ordinary and appeal arbitration procedures. Her work on CAS matters includes disputes relating to the international transfer of players, the interpretation and application of an international federation’s rules, and anti-doping matters. Kate also has represented large corporations in international arbitrations before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), and International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).
Kate has received several recognitions from WhosWhoLegal (WWL). She’s been named a Sports Global Leader in 2021 & 2022, a USA Sports Thought Leader in 2023, and a Sports & Gaming Thought Leader in 2022 – 2024 (the only Texas lawyer on this list!).
Outside of Vela Wood, Kate is a member of the Board of Directors of the Dallas Cup, one of the most prominent youth soccer tournaments in the United States. Kate is also a member of the Editorial Board, North America Panel of LawInSport, a member of Women In Sports Law (WISLaw), the co-chair of the International Bar Association’s Sports Arbitration Group, the co-chair of the ABA Forum on the Entertainment and Sports Industries’ Sports division, and a member of the Board of Advisers of the Jeffrey S. Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law. She also frequently speaks on sports law-related matters and currently teaches a module to students at the Swiss School of Business and Management’s MBA in International Sports Law.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 26 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn