SVG Community College Offering Workshops for the Summer
We are pleased to inform you that we will be offering three (3) exciting summer workshops designed to engage, educate, and inspire.
1. Dining Etiquette Workshop (Ages 13+)
– Date: 24th July , 2024 (1 day)
– Cost: $125.00 (inclusive of a 3-course meal)
– More details available
– Register
2. Content Creation Workshop (Ages 13+)
– Dates: 22nd – 26th July, 2024 (5 days)
– Cost: $350.00
– More details available
– Register
3. Customer Service for Business Success (Ages 16+)
– Dates: 7th – 8th August, 2024 (2 days)
– Cost: $200.00
– More details available
– Register
Application forms are also available at our Villa Campus location.