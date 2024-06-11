Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,884 in the last 365 days.

SVG Community College Offering Workshops for the Summer

We are pleased to inform you that we will be offering three (3) exciting summer workshops designed to engage, educate, and inspire.

1. Dining Etiquette Workshop (Ages 13+)
– Date:  24th July , 2024 (1 day)
– Cost: $125.00 (inclusive of a 3-course meal)
– More details available HERE
– Register here:

2. Content Creation Workshop (Ages 13+)
– Dates: 22nd – 26th July, 2024 (5 days)
– Cost: $350.00
– More details available HERE
– Register here:

3. Customer Service for Business Success (Ages 16+)
– Dates: 7th – 8th August, 2024 (2 days)
– Cost: $200.00
– More details available HERE
– Register here:

Application forms are also available at our Villa Campus location.

You just read:

SVG Community College Offering Workshops for the Summer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more