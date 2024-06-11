Collaborative Solutions Podcast: Harnessing community to address homelessness

Innovative podcast brings local experts together to tackle national crisis

The Collaborative Solutions podcast is proud to announce its launch, featuring a dynamic panel of local experts committed to addressing the pressing social issue of homelessness. This podcast provides listeners with a deep dive into the complexities surrounding homelessness, offering fresh perspectives, personal anecdotes, and innovative solutions from those on the frontlines of this critical challenge.

The Collaborative Solutions podcast brings together James Chiselom, Barry Feaker, Misty Bosch-Hastings and Brett Hartford — each a seasoned professional with extensive experience in social services, housing and community development. Through engaging discussions, personal anecdotes, and professional insights, this podcast underscores the power of collaboration and compassion in solving one of today’s most urgent social issues.

The podcast is available to listen to on Podbean, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Key Highlights :

Local Expertise, National Relevance: The podcast showcases the work of Kansas-based experts, whose innovative strategies and community-driven approaches offer valuable lessons for communities across the nation.

Real Stories, Real Solutions: Listeners will hear firsthand accounts from individuals who have experienced homelessness, providing a human perspective to the statistics and highlighting the impact of effective support systems.

Collaborative Efforts: By emphasizing the importance of partnership among non-profits, government agencies and local businesses, the podcast illustrates how collective action can lead to sustainable solutions and, ultimately, save lives.

Proactive Approaches: The podcast focuses on proactive measures to address the root causes of homelessness, rather than temporary fixes, advocating for long-term, systemic change.

“Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive and compassionate approach,” says James Chiselom, co-host of the Collaborative Solutions podcast. “Our goal is to inspire communities to come together, share knowledge, and implement strategies that make a real difference.”

James Chiselom, Barry Feaker, Misty Bosch-Hastings and Brett Hartford bring their unique perspectives and more than 50 collective years of expertise to the conversation, highlighting successful programs and initiatives that have transformed lives and communities. Their insights are a testament to the positive outcomes that arise when diverse stakeholders unite with a common purpose.