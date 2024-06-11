OSCE PCUz hosts roundtable of OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities in Tashkent and Samarkand

On 4 and 5 June 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) hosted two expert roundtables, in Tashkent and Samarkand cities, respectively, on the “Recommendations on the Effective Participation of National Minorities in Social and Economic Life”. (Socio-Economic Recommendations). The events were organized in co-operation with the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) of Uzbekistan.

HCNM team presented the key principles of the Socio-Economic Recommendations to public servants, decision makers, representatives of ethnic communities, academics and experts, as well as representatives of OSCE participating States.

“When ethnic communities thrive, society as a whole benefits,” Ambassador Marek Szczygieł, the Director of the office of the HCNM, noted.

Akmal Saidov, First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Director of the NCHR, said: “Issues related to safeguarding peace in our country, strengthening inter-ethnic harmony and tolerance, promoting universal values and conveying these values to the younger generation is now considered a priority for all of us.”

Released in The Hague last year, the Recommendations on the Effective Participation of National Minorities in Social and Economic Life focuses on several key areas, such as education, employment, the environment and housing.

“The experience of OSCE participating States shows that a well-managed integration process is a prerequisite for building a just and strong society,” PCUz Ambassador Antti Karttunen said, citing the country’s long multi-ethnic and multi-religious history. “This is achieved by ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in and benefit from society.”