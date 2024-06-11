Greater Haralson Chamber Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Bremen Executive Suites
Bremen Executive Suites have recently undergone extensive renovations and are now offering turnkey professional office rentals.
Opening Bremen Executive Suites in West Georgia is a strategic move that addresses the growing demand for flexible, professional office space in a thriving community.”BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is proud to announce that it held a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Bremen Executive Suites (206 Hamilton Avenue) in Bremen on June 11 at 12 p.m. Bremen Executive Suites have recently undergone extensive renovations and are now offering turnkey professional office rentals.
— Bremen Executive Suites Co-Owner Alex Vautin
With office spaces ranging from 170 to 430 square feet, the suites are fully furnished and include all utilities, providing a convenient, all-inclusive rental experience. Tenants will also benefit from access to shared amenities such as a well-equipped break room, restrooms and a modern conference room that are designed to enhance productivity and comfort. The property also offers a customizable 900-square-foot area and a 1,630-square-foot warehouse.
"Opening Bremen Executive Suites in West Georgia is a strategic move that addresses the growing demand for flexible, professional office space in a thriving community,” Bremen Executive Suites Co-Owner Alex Vautin said. “By providing modern amenities and fostering a collaborative environment, we support local businesses and entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and innovation in the region."
Visit haralson.org for more information and to contact the Chamber. Contact Century 21 Rental Agent Ashley Cruey at 678-664-1400 or ashley@novusrentals.com for more information about Bremen Executive Suites.
Samantha Homcy
Rhythm Communications
+1 470-991-2156
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram