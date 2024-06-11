Black Legacy Partners and NAACP of Hempstead Announce Inaugural Black Legacy Awards 2024 Juneteenth Celebration
Lt. Governor of New York Antonio Delgado to Deliver Special Juneteenth Keynote Remarks.HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a celebration of heritage and achievement, Black Legacy Partners, in partnership with the NAACP Hempstead Branch, proudly presents the inaugural Black Legacy Awards: 2024 Juneteenth Awards Dinner and Celebration. This exclusive awards dinner and celebration will take place on Tuesday, June 18th, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET at the historic Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County on Long Island.
The evening promises to be a cornerstone event embodying the vibrancy and diversity of Black culture and experience throughout Long Island, featuring award-winning journalist Chanteé Lans, as mistress of ceremonies, and a special musical performance by The Concert Chorale of Harlem, a performing arts group of Black classically trained opera singers and musicians.
The 2024 Black Legacy Award honorees include an esteemed list of trailblazers:
● Hon. David Paterson, former Governor of New York, Sr. Vice President/Sr. Advisor, Las Vegas Sands Corp. – The John Lewis Social Change Award
● Chaplain Dr. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams – The Shirley Chisholm Community Activism Award
● Derek Peterson, Founder/CEO, Soter Technologies – Global Impact Award
● Sophia Forbes, Owner, Tropical Jerk and Seafood Restaurants – Entrepreneur of the Year
● Nigel W. Gretton, Director of Performing Arts, St. John’s University – Creative Artist of the Year Award
The formal affair will gather an exclusive invite-only guest list comprising leading figures from business, civic life, philanthropy, and media, as well as, partners and associates from prominent national organizations. Distinguished guest speakers will include New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Lieutenant Governor of New York Antonio Delgado, and Wilma Holmes-Tootle, Immediate Past President of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Long Island Chapter. These influential leaders will share insights on navigating change, combating structural racism, and advocating for equality and justice, thereby inspiring future generations.
The 2024 Juneteenth Awards Dinner Celebration is supported by revered sponsors and community partners, including Las Vegas Sands Casino, André® California Champagne, Mattress Firm, Reword, Hicks Nurseries, National Grid, St. John’s University, ABC7-TV, and Tanger Outlets.
"We are beyond excited to bring this special awards celebration to Long Island for Juneteenth and lift up those who have paved the way and continue to create opportunities within our communities," says Black Legacy Partners founder Kestle Bess. "Juneteenth is not just another national holiday; it’s a celebration of our ancestors upon whose shoulders we stand. It is our responsibility to pass on our education and experience so that our legacy lives on in the younger generation."
Barbara Powell, President of the NAACP Hempstead Branch, shares, "The partnership with Black Legacy Partners and the Hempstead NAACP is a wonderful opportunity to honor our shared history, celebrate our triumphs, amplify our voices, and strengthen our commitment to advancing civil rights and social justice for all. I cherish this annual collaboration."
“André® California Champagne is honored to join as the Official Champagne Sponsor in this incredible celebration of Juneteenth and Black Legacy,” says Beth Orozco, Vice President of Marketing of André.
Nicole Carter, Brand Ambassador for the black-owned spirit beverage Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, comments, "Nathan 'Nearest' Green, a former slave, played an instrumental role in the birth of Tennessee whiskey, mentoring a young Jack Daniel and teaching him the craft of distilling. His legacy continues to inspire and resonate through every bottle of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. By honoring Juneteenth, Uncle Nearest not only commemorates freedom but also pays tribute to the extraordinary contributions of African Americans to the spirits industry."
This invitation-only event promises to be an unforgettable evening of recognition, networking, and celebration.
About Juneteenth
Juneteenth - also known as "Juneteenth Independence Day" or "Freedom Day" - is a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Galveston, Texas, and, more generally, the emancipation of African American slaves throughout the Confederate South. The state official celebration is generally celebrated on June 19th and is now recognized as a national holiday. Juneteenth symbolically serves as a reference point from which to measure and appreciate the progress and contributions made by African Americans to society.
About Black Legacy Partners
Our mission is to empower marginalized communities by fostering education, outreach, and advocacy. Our team is dedicated to developing impactful community-wide programs, organizing special events, and creating experiences that address the social, economic, and systemic challenges our communities of color face. Founded in 2020, Black Legacy Partners is a collaboration of professionals from various fields who came together to support Black entrepreneurs, creators, and artists impacted by the Covid pandemic. As the official producer of Long Island’s Annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival, we celebrate and empower the Black community while promoting the cultural and economic contributions of African Americans throughout the region.
About NAACP Hempstead Branch
Founded in 1909, The NAACP is the oldest and largest Civil Rights organization in the Nation. The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.
About André California Champagne
Since 1966, André California Champagne has been inviting those who are unapologetically themselves to celebrate both the every day and the exceptional. With a range of delicious California Champagnes that come without the high price tag, complicated cork and fancy flutes, André invites you to celebrate your way! André California Champagne is available at retailers nationwide and in various size formats, 750ml (SRP $7.99), 375ml can ($3.99). Visit https://www.andre-champagne.com/ to learn more.
About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays tribute to the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. It was the pioneer spirits brand to bear the name of a Black American. The brand's portfolio boasts the Most Awarded Bourbon and American Whiskey titles for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 amassing over 1,250 awards and accolades since its launch in 2017. This includes an impressive
