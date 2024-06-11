Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines

AZERBAIJAN, June 11 - 11 June 2024, 15:16

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of the Philippines – the Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Philippines relations and the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and the friendly people of the Philippines peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 June 2024

