MIND INCISION Releases LEFT BEHIND
Denver Rock SupergroupDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO-based frontman Jason Neil, formerly of Arcanium, has brought together a new cast of some of the most creative characters in his locale with his newest heavy rock band, MIND INCISION. Formed in September 2022, Mind Incision includes lead guitarist Jon Maggard (Fist Fight), bassist Joel Karschner (Adam’s Ruin, The Crimson Red), rhythm guitarist Kyle Loucks (Cost of Revenge, Greed) , and drummer Kelly Morse, making them a “supergroup” of some of the best local independent metal talent.
Neil’s previous experience with Arcanium saw him sharing stages with heavy hitters like Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, Butcher Babies, Ill Niño, Otep, and Machine Head over a span of five to six years. “The very first tour I scored as the vocalist of Arcanium was with Megadeth. I grew up listening to Megadeth and was completely floored that Dave Mustaine had handpicked us for their tour,” Neil recalls. Karschner’s Adam’s Ruin played with the likes of Hellyeah, Static-X and Godsmack, among others.
The difference between MIND INCISION and Arcanium, according to Neil, lies in the diversity of their music. “There are slow melodic tones and riffs, and also chunky driving powerhouse riffs. So the album came out great!” After releasing their single "Aneurysm of a Narcissist" in March 2023, they gained significant attention from both fans and industry professionals, leading to their signing with Music Gallery International’s Shawn Barusch.
Maggard enthuses, “This project has turned out to be one of the best I’ve ever seen or been a part of. With MIND INCISION, there’s a lot of meaning behind each one of our songs. So much emotion goes into writing each one.” Maggard and Loucks initially wrote the music for the first album, bringing in Morse after most songs were written. Morse re-wrote all the drum parts, finalizing the songs in just a couple of weeks. Karschner's exceptional bass skills were the final piece of the puzzle, then Neil wrote all of the lyrics. The album was recorded and produced by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio.
The band is known for the deep meaning in their songs. Specific songs address particularly sensitive issues like “The Awakening,” that deals with the problem of suicide and self harm – it is directed toward teens, but is relatable for all ages. “Zero230” brings attention to PTSD and Veterans’ plight after returning home from deployment. Domestic violence awareness is the theme of "Aneurysm of a Narcissist." Loucks shares, “I just hope we reach people with our music. I hope that our music can help someone with anything they are going through.”
Having released a handful of singles and music videos, including “The Awakening” in recent months, MIND INCISION is now preparing to hit the road for the first time together. They will tour Europe with Ill Niño in August/September and will play in the US in October with Mushroomhead / Upon A Burning Body. “We’re ready now,” Neil says. “We are here to get out there and do some incredible things with the music we are creating for some good causes as well as for the fans,” states Neil. “If you liked our singles, you ain’t seen nothing yet!”
