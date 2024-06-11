International Association of Dental Students (IADS) Partners with Unspoken Smiles to Extend Global Oral Health Outreach
World's Largest Dental Student Association Joins Forces with Leading Nonprofit to Extend Dental Care to Underserved Communities
This partnership with IADS is a monumental stride towards our mission of universal oral health”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Dental Students (IADS), representing over 200,000 dental students across approximately 60 countries worldwide, has officially announced its partnership with Unspoken Smiles, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving oral health in underserved communities.
Founded in 1951 in Copenhagen, Denmark, IADS has been at the forefront of serving the educational needs of dental students globally. With its central office located at the FDI World Dental Federation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the association has consistently strived for educational and scientific excellence through its international projects and initiatives.
Through this partnership, IADS commits to joining the Unspoken Smiles Pledge, aligning its mission with Unspoken Smiles' goal of extending oral health care to those in need. By leveraging its extensive network of dental students and professionals worldwide, IADS aims to amplify the impact of the Unspoken Smiles Pledge and contribute to positive change in communities worldwide.
Today marks the dawn of a transformative era in global oral health as we unite with Unspoken Smiles," declared Lamis Elsheikh, President of the International Association of Dental Students (IADS). Our collective strength and shared vision will drive impactful change, bringing quality oral health care to the underserved corners of the world.
Together, we are not just addressing a need; we are creating a future where oral health disparities are a relic of the past.
The partnership between IADS and Unspoken Smiles signifies a significant step towards addressing global oral health disparities and promoting dental education and outreach on a broader scale. By combining their expertise, resources, and networks, both organizations aim to create lasting positive change and empower communities through oral health education and services.
"This partnership with IADS is a monumental stride towards our mission of universal oral health," affirmed Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and President of Unspoken Smiles. With IADS's vast network of passionate dental students and professionals, we are poised to reach unprecedented heights in our outreach efforts. Our collaboration symbolizes a beacon of hope and a commitment to a future where every smile is a testament to accessible, quality oral health care."
As part of the partnership, IADS will actively engage its members in the Unspoken Smiles Pledge, encouraging dental students and professionals to donate their time, provide access to care, and empower communities through oral health education and services.
For media inquiries or interview requests regarding the partnership between IADS and Unspoken Smiles, please contact Andrea Chang at info@unspokensmiles.org.
Join IADS and Unspoken Smiles in their mission to transform lives through oral health care and education.
About the International Association of Dental Students (IADS):
The International Association of Dental Students (IADS) was founded in 1951 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the aim of serving the educational needs of dental students worldwide. Representing over 200,000 dental students in approximately 60 countries, IADS promotes educational and scientific excellence through international projects and initiatives.
For more information, visit [https://www.iads-web.org].
About Unspoken Smiles:
Unspoken Smiles is one of the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving oral health and overall well-being in underserved communities across the Americas. Through education, access to preventative dental care, and community empowerment, Unspoken Smiles aims to create lasting positive change, one smile at a time.
For more information, visit [https://unspokensmiles.org].
