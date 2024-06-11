StatPearls.com and The American Nurses Association (ANA) Collaborate to Expand Certification Test Prep Resources

StatPearls and American Nurses Association Collaborate

StatPearls and the American Nurses Association collaborate to enhance the availability of certification test prep materials for nurses.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StatPearls.com, a leading provider of educational resources for healthcare professionals, is proud to announce its collaboration with the American Nurses Association (ANA) to enhance the availability of certification test prep materials for nurses. This partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to the education and professional development of nurses globally. Together, StatPearls.com and ANA aim to provide nurses with the best tools and resources to prepare for their certification exams and advance their careers.

“The collaboration between StatPearls and the ANA is a natural fit,” said Steve Hauber, CEO of StatPearls.com and former founder of Nurse.com. “We’re both committed to the education and professional development of nurses globally and are dedicated to providing the best tools and training possible. Together, we will continue to evolve the practice of nursing.”

"Nurses must have access to continuous education, training, and learning to meet the demands of health care,” said Katie Carlin, VP Business Development & Growth at the ANA. “This work to expand the availability of high-quality educational products underscores ANA’s unwavering commitment to supporting all nurses in their professional journey.”

For more information, and to explore the available resources and take advantage of exclusive pricing for ANA members and constituents, visit ANA Certification Test Prep Catalog or www.StatPearls.com.



Available Test Prep Courses Included Are:

ACCNS-N (Neonatal) Q-Bank

ACCNS-P (Pediatric) Q-Bank

Ambulatory Care Nursing Certification (AMB-BC™) Q-Bank

Board Certified-Advanced Diabetes Management (BC-ADM®) Q-Bank

Cardiac Vascular Nursing Certification (CV-BC™) Q-Bank

Cardiovascular Nurse Practitioner (CVNP-BC) Q-Bank

CCRN® (Adult) Q-Bank

CCRN® (Neonatal) Certification Q-Bank

Certified Hospice and Palliative Nurse (CHPN®) Q-Bank

Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM) Q-Bank

Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner - Primary Care (CPNP-PC) Q-Bank

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Q-Bank

Dermatology Certified Nurse Practitioner (DCNP) Q-Bank

Gerontological Nursing Certification (GERO-BC™) Q-Bank

Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Q-Bank

Nurse Executive Certification Q-Bank

Pain Management Nursing Certification (PMGT-BC™) Q-Bank



About the American Nurses Association (ANA):

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's more than 5 million registered nurses. ANA advances the profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org.

About StatPearls:

StatPearls.com is a leading-edge board prep, continuing education, and Clinical Decision-Support platform for medical professionals. With nursing being one of its major areas of focus, StatPearls features preparation Q-Banks for thirty-two APRN specialty exams, four CNS specialty exams, sixty-eight RN specialty exams, and twenty-four nursing school exams, covering every board exam in nursing. In addition, StatPearls is also committed to continuing education and has developed more than 6,600 activities for nurses. As a leader in Evidence-Based Medicine, StatPearls offers a Clinical Decision Support tool that is specifically designed to help practitioners make the best decisions at the bedside, and nurses earn CE credit for using the tool.