Neurotechnology Introduces Natural Language Processing Technologies for Creating Virtual Assistants and Chatbots

Neurotechnology offers clients AI-powered chatbot solutions, enabling instant and personalized customer interactions. An example of this solution is Robert, a proprietary virtual assistant available on the company's website.

Neurotechnology logo.

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

Neurotechnology expands AI-powered offerings with custom virtual assistants & chatbots that understand complex requests, generate responses and automate tasks.

We look forward to providing AI-powered chatbots that will improve customer service across various sectors by offering 24/7 availability, instant responses and personalized interactions.”
— Vytas Mulevičius, NLP Team Lead at Neurotechnology.
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced an expansion of its Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology capabilities, offering clients customizable virtual assistants and chatbots that can answer common questions instantly, boosting efficiency and customer satisfaction across many industries.

Neurotechnology’s virtual assistants are based on Large Language Model (LLM) technology and can understand, analyze, process and summarize textual information. The company’s advancements have enabled these virtual assistants to engage in human-like conversations and respond to complex questions and requests coherently.

"We look forward to providing AI-powered chatbots that will improve customer service across various sectors by offering 24/7 availability, instant responses and personalized interactions," said Vytas Mulevičius, NLP Team Lead at Neurotechnology. "These advancements will make digital communication more intuitive, responsive and efficient for both customers and businesses. In the near future, we plan to enhance our solutions further by integrating voice capabilities with existing chatbots."

Customer Service Assistants

Neurotechnology offers AI-powered virtual customer service assistants that are designed to elevate clients’ websites, platforms, software and other digital solution experiences. These assistants leverage chat interfaces and facilitate seamless communication by accessing conversation histories and can develop a natural dialogue with website visitors. Assistants can be tailored to fit different communication styles, use topic-specific knowledge and accomplish clients’ set target objectives.

As an example, Neurotechnology's own website features a virtual assistant named Robert. Implemented with data from the company’s entire website, Robert provides answers about Neurotechnology’s products, features, functionalities and more. To test Robert's capabilities, visit www.neurotechnology.com.

StockGeist Financial Chatbot

In addition to the new customizable virtual assistants, earlier this year Neurotechnology launched The StockGeist Financial Chatbot. The Financial Chatbot employs sentiment analysis to answer questions about stock market trends, cryptocurrencies and financial terminology. It is openly accessible at chat.stockgeist.ai.

Sales Assistants

The tasks for automated virtual assistants can differ depending on requirements. Similar to human sales assistants who focus on managing ongoing email conversations and converting leads into actual sales, virtual assistants can automate these functions using pre-set rules. These virtual sales assistants can also recognize colleagues and readjust their knowledge base according to the additional information provided in conversations with team members. This makes it a versatile solution for external users and internal teams alike.

Neurotechnology creates custom chatbots for organizations that can be tailored to adapt to the needs of different sectors, including but not limited to: governmental institutions, financial enterprises and healthcare providers. Due to Neurotechnology’s extensive research and expertise in the AI field, virtual assistants can be integrated into existing workflows and systems and be greatly personalized to improve the internal processes of different companies and their customer service solutions. To find out more about the implementation of Neurotechnology’s chatbot solutions visit the company’s website.

The Future of Virtual Assistants

Neurotechnology is responding to the growing demand for virtual assistants and continues to broaden its research and development in the NLP field. The application of this technology extends beyond virtual assistants and can also be applied in text-to-speech, speech-to-text and even speech-to-speech solutions, showcasing the versatility of NLP opportunities.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. Launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, the company offers AI-powered solutions in a range of fields, including biometrics, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and brain-computer interface, as well as ultrasound technologies. The company’s NLP solutions are designed to enhance the capabilities of both public and private sectors, automating language-based operations.

About

The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

