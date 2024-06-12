Tennessee's Assuage Hair and Body Honored with LUXlife Global Excellence Award

Tennessee Celebrity Stylist Crystle Jones-Bond, Owner of Assuage Hair and Body Assuage Hair and Body wins Luxlife Global Excellence Award Assuage Hair and Body

Assuage Hair and Body: Revolutionizing Natural Hair Care with Integrity, Professionalism, and Customized Solutions

By expanding our services and retail offerings, we aim to provide a comprehensive beauty experience that celebrates diversity and inclusivity.” — Crystle Jones-Bond, Celebrity Stylist

MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assuage Hair and Body, a leading natural hair salon based in Tennessee, has been recognized with the LUXlife Global Excellence Award for its outstanding contributions to the hair care industry. This prestigious award honors businesses that demonstrate product innovation, expert branding, and unbeatable customer service. The salon, owned by Crystle Jones Bond, a two-time award-winning celebrity stylist known for her work with country music star Ashlie Amber, continues to set the standard for natural hair care. The chart topper is one of many celebrities and elite clientele who call on Crystle for personalized attention on photoshoots and projects.

A Sanctuary for Healthy Hair

Located in the heart of the Volunteer State, Assuage Hair and Body offers more than just hair services; it provides a retreat from the demands of everyday life. The team of licensed cosmetologists is committed to fostering a relaxing atmosphere, complete with scalp massages and scrubs designed to rejuvenate the scalp and promote overall hair health. Specializing in hair porosity assessment, the salon tailors customized hair care regimens for each client using their exclusive product line, Classic Natural Haircare Salon Systems.

Clients can receive everything from a cut and color to a twisted or braided updo with crochet, flat twists, or twist outs in the comfort of this calm environment. Her team of licensed cosmetologists is taking Tennessee by storm with their expertise and dedication to natural hair care.

Commitment to Excellence and Client Satisfaction

"Our mission is to restore, moisturize, and promote the growth, thickness, and strength of natural hair while maintaining its length," states Crystle Jones Bond. "We strive to exceed our clients' expectations and leave them feeling confident and beautiful."

Assuage Hair and Body's stellar reputation is built on a foundation of integrity and professionalism. The expert team educates clients on healthy hair practices and offers personalized solutions for lasting results. With a focus on transparency and client satisfaction, the salon empowers individuals to embrace their natural beauty.

Expanding Horizons: A Vision for the Future

In line with its dedication to enhancing the client experience, Assuage Hair and Body announces plans for expansion. The salon aims to transform into a full-service salon and spa, offering a wide range of services including natural hair care, skincare, makeup, lashes, nails, and hair loss treatments. Additionally, a new retail area will feature a curated selection of cosmetics and hair supplies from African-American-owned and people-of-color-owned brands, encompassing suntan lotions, skincare products, nail polish, hair care supplies, and more.

"Our vision is to create a holistic beauty destination that caters to all aspects of our clients' needs," Bond explains. "By expanding our services and retail offerings, we aim to provide a comprehensive beauty experience that celebrates diversity and inclusivity."

Assuage Hair and Body invites individuals to experience the impact of integrity, professionalism, and personalized care. Whether seeking to restore natural hair, explore new beauty treatments, or discover high-quality products from diverse brands, the salon is dedicated to serving its clients' needs.

For more information about Assuage Hair and Body, or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at www.assuagehair.com or contact Crystle Jones Bond at crystlejonesbond@gmail.com or call (615) 556-4047.

About Assuage Hair and Body

Assuage Hair and Body is a natural hair salon dedicated to providing exceptional hair care services with a focus on healthy hair practices. Founded by Crystle Jones Bond, a celebrated stylist and natural hair advocate, the salon prides itself on honesty, integrity, and professionalism. Through personalized hair care regimens and a relaxing salon experience, Assuage Hair and Body aims to restore and enhance the natural beauty of its clients.

About LUXlife Magazine

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication reaching six continents, which adds to the prestige of the Global Excellence Award. This recognition underscores Assuage Hair and Body’s commitment to excellence and its innovative approach in the beauty industry.