Greenspace Labs Inc. Welcomes Dr. Hubert Reyes to its Advisory Board
Dr Reyes, Medical Director and co-Owner of Medisphere Medical Research Center, Brings 20 Years of Clinical Trial Research Experience to Greenspace LabsSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenspace Labs Inc., a leader in the research and development of cannabinoid therapeutics, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hubert Reyes, MD, to its Advisory Board. Dr.Reyes brings over two decades of distinguished experience in clinical trials and medical research, particularly in gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, acute and chronic pain.
Dr. Reyes is the co-owner and Medical Director of Medisphere Medical Research Center, which operates two clinical locations in Indiana. Throughout his impressive career, he has spearheaded over 200 clinical trials in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnical, nutritional, and medical device companies and partnered with some of the top investigators in their respective fields. Notably, Dr. Reyes has served as the Principal Investigator for more than 70 trials focusing on GI disorders, showcasing his expertise and dedication to advancing treatment options in this critical area.
In addition to his extensive research background, Dr. Reyes is board-certified in Family Medicine and Aesthetic Medicine, holding certifications from the American Board of Family Medicine, American Board of Aesthetic Medicine and the American Academy of Procedural Medicine. His commitment to excellence in medical practice is further demonstrated by his role as the owner and Medical Director of Glow Aesthetic Medicine and Wellness. Dr.Reyes has trained with top doctors across the United States and Asia, staying at the forefront of the latest research in aesthetic medicine and medical wellness.
Dr. Reyes' expertise will be invaluable to Greenspace Labs Inc. as we continue to research and develop our products in our key areas of interest. His goal of leveraging his family practice, wellness clinic, and research experience aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best options for managing health and improving outcomes of chronic diseases by integrating cannabinoid therapeutics
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Reyes to our Advisory Board," said Duncan McLaren, CEO of Greenspace Labs Inc. "His extensive experience in clinical research and patient care, especially in the field of GI disorders, will provide invaluable insights and guidance as we strive to advance our mission and enhance our impact in the healthcare industry."
Dr. Reyes' appointment reinforces Greenspace Labs Inc.'s commitment to integrating top-tier medical expertise and innovative research to benefit our patients. We look forward to the significant contributions he will bring to our team.
For more information about Greenspace Labs Inc. and our new Advisory Board member, please visit greenspacelabs.com.
About Greenspace Labs Inc.
Our mission is to bring safe, effective cannabinoid-based treatments to market. We are dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by addressing conditions with significant unmet medical need through rigorous scientific research and evidence-based therapeutic development.
