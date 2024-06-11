Long-Standing Michigan Car Dealership to Be the First In Nation to Sell Always E-Bikes
CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeNooyer Automotive, a family-run Kalamazoo institution for over 80 years, has just signed on to be the first car dealership in the nation to add Always electric bikes to its transportation lineup. Under the Michigan E-Bike Company brand, Always Bikes will be sold at select DeNooyer Automotive locations in western Michigan. DeNooyer will be hosting its inaugural e-bike ride and drive on June 21 and invites all for a day of family fun, food, and test rides.
“We’re thrilled to be the first dealership in the country to carry e-bikes,” said Ryan DeNooyer of DeNooyer Automotive.
“Our family has been in this business for 80 years, and we think now is the right time to diversify our business. Always Bikes gives our customers another opportunity to ride off in a vehicle they’ll love.”
“DeNooyer is a revered name in this business—they provide the highest level of transportation service and have been a staple of their community for almost a century,” added Dave Boyle, President of Automotive for eBliss Global. “We could not have asked for a better partner as we launch our business of selling this fastest-growing segment of transportation being sold exclusively through auto dealers.
“Western Michigan and the Kalamazoo area is known for being very bike friendly with miles of trails and dedicated bike lanes, Always Bikes offers a premium, no-maintenance, affordable e-bike line that we believe our customers will love,” added Ryan DeNooyer. “In the coming months, customers can test and purchase Always Bikes at DeNooyer Automotive locations.”
“It’s fitting that the first car dealership to sell e-bikes would be in Henry Ford’s backyard,” said Bill Klehm, CEO of eBliss Global and former Ford executive. “I have great respect for DeNooyer and the history of America’s auto industry, and we are honored to have them as a partner.
Adam R Romero
Ericho Communications
adam@erichopr.com