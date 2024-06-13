Communication Components Antenna Inc. wins landmark patent ruling in India for its innovative Bi-Sector Array Antennas
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark judgment, the Delhi High Court in India has granted an unprecedented amount of US$ 26.1 Million (INR 217 Crores) as compensatory damages for lost profits to Communication Components Antenna Inc. (CCAI), a Canadian Corporation, against Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd (Mobi), a Chinese Corporation, for infringement of CCAI’s patent in India. CCAI understands that this is the first judgment granting lost profits of such magnitude in India.
In a detailed ruling issued on 16 May 2024, after relying on the pleadings and evidence led by both the parties, the Delhi High Court found the Defendants to be infringing the Plaintiff’s intellectual property rights in its Indian Patent No. IN240893.
CCAI filed the patent infringement suit against Mobi for infringing a patent granted for an invention called ‘Asymmetrical Beams for Spectrum Efficiency’ in telecommunication antennas. The novelty of the patent is derived from the fact that greater spectrum efficacy can be achieved by uniquely changing the beam pattern. CCAI’s wide range of innovative, patented Bi-Sector Array antenna solutions have been proven to be an essential tool for telecom operators worldwide, to meet the growing demand for capacity in 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. The activities of Mobi had been shown to the court to have distorted the Indian market and led to significant loss in profits for CCAI. Based on the evidence led, the High Court arrived at a figure of US$ 26.1 Million (approximately ₹217 crores) as the lost profits of CCAI.
Commenting on the judgment, Mr. Dennis Nathan, the President of CCAI, stated “Our decade long effort to protect our patent rights in India has paid off and we have been vindicated in the legal system. CCAI remains committed to protecting our IP rights around the world and plans to take all measures to enforce this judgment against Mobi wherever possible.”
Commenting on the judgment, Mr. Sidhant Goel, Senior Partner at SIM AND SAN, Attorneys at Law stated, “We are all elated with the outcome. It is truly a watershed moment in Indian jurisprudence as regards grant of compensatory damages for lost profits in patent infringement matters. We cannot put into words the immense support that CCAI has given us and the faith that they have reposed in us.”
Communication Components Antenna Inc. (CCAI) is a leading provider of innovative, cost-effective equipment for wireless networks worldwide. With over 25 years of experience providing innovative wireless solutions, CCAI brings expertise to the demanding needs of today’s wireless operators, empowering customers around the globe to build the network of today and anticipate the network of tomorrow. CCAI’S portfolio of patented innovations and product solutions span macro, small cell, outdoor and indoor distributed antenna systems and radio/backhaul wireless network technologies. A vertically integrated, privately owned technology company with high level engineering capability, CCAI delivers innovative product solutions to meet an ever changing wireless landscape. From patented beam shaping multi-beam antenna solutions to state-of-the art fixed wireless hyper-densification solutions, CCAI provides service providers means to get most out of their existing networks and address the exponential growth in networks demands in an efficient and cost-effective way.
CCAI is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with manufacturing and sales operations in over 25 strategic locations worldwide.
Judgement references:
Judgement Link
Case Number: CS (COMM) No. 977 of 2016
Court of record: Delhi High Court
Plaintiff: Communication Components Antenna Inc.
Defendant: Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
Counsel for the Plaintiff: Sidhant Goel, Mohit Goel, Aditya Goel, Deepankar Mishra
Law Firm representing the Plaintiff: Sim and San, Attorneys-At-Law
For more information, visit www.cciproducts.com, or contact:
Dr. Swati Chakravarty-Marcon
Communication Components Antenna Inc.
+1 613-863-5613
