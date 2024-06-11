THE GET RICH QUICK SCHEME - Indie Comedy Debuts to Streaming - Beginning June 11.
Random Media Presents A Story of Friendship, a High School Principal and a Simple Bet!LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie film leader Random Media and Electric Shock Productions, proudly announce the streaming debut of an inspiring comedy tale of friendship, high school… and getting rich - THE GET RICH QUICK SCHEME, debuting to major transactional VOD platforms, beginning June 11. The second feature of award-winning high school director Samuel L. Pierce, it’s the hilariously off-beat story of three high school students struggling with grades, goals, and focus - who take the threat of school detention into their own hands when their high school principal makes the boys a bet …that they can’t build a successful business in 90 days. If they win, they graduate without doing any work; if they lose, they get detention for the rest of their school lives. As they work to raise money towards meeting their million-dollar goal, they hilariously discover real skills, how friendships can change or be destroyed by the idea and potential of success, and how greed influences choices. Can the three high school friends scale their new business to meet their goal, and will their friendships survive the pressure, or will the principal’s plan to sabotage them succeed?
THE GET RICH QUICK SCHEME blends comedy, drama, and madcap ideas in the vein of popular 80s-style comedies. It stars real-life high school friends Samuel L. Pierce, Tyler Griswold, Rex Nelson and more, with Doran Danielson portraying protagonist, principal Wright. Loosely based on real life, the film was filmed at Tacoma (WA) Stadium High school, the same location as the classic 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You.
TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ojh5Uxj-8b8
Downloadable/Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/896933192
LOGLINE: Three high school friends hilariously make a bet with their evil principal to succeed in business. Will they become entrepreneurs or spend the rest of their days in detention?
LONG/FULL SYNOPSIS: Mickey, Richie, and Ryan are three high school students struggling with grades, goals, and focus. Their families do not support their dreams and continue to force them to follow conventional education paths. Their high school principal, Mr. Wright regularly tries to catch them slacking and enjoys punishing them a little too much.
After one particularly aggressive encounter, the boys make a bet that they can build a successful business in 90 days and if they win the bet, they graduate without doing any work, if they lose, they get detention for the rest of their school. As they make deals and negotiate to raise money to build and sell their invention, they each discover their own skills and how friendships can change or be destroyed by the idea and potential of success. How greed influences people to make choices they might not otherwise as suspicions and sabotage tear them apart. Can they sell and flip a car to make the money? Can they Scale their business to make the $1,000,000 Goal? Can their friendships survive the pressure? Will Principal Wright succeed in sabotaging their plan? Watch the comedy, drama, and painful growing up life lessons they all learn in this 80’s style comedy.
INFO/SPECS:
Released By/Studio: Random Media
Writer/Director: Samuel L. Pierce
Producer: Samuel L. Pierce
Assistant Producers: Christopher Noordman, Dora Danielson
Music: Brendan Milburn
Running Time: 114 minutes // Production Year: 2023/USA
Audio Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Independent
Rating: TV-14
Availability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Official Site: https://www.electricshockproductions.com/
Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21624052/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegetrichquickschemefilm/
About Random Media:
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w1xai3273uldb2qkosx1w/AChjoF2aCEkmjtojhKF6iYw?rlkey=cy9y8uipddwqaaitv543uvz8w&st=rgex2ic2&dl=0
Trailer-THE GET RICH QUICK SCHEME