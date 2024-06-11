EAST COAST EMBROIDERY EXPANDS SERVICES WITH NEW CUSTOM APPAREL AND SWAG DIVISION

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATE, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Embroidery, a pillar of the East Providence community renowned for its exceptional embroidery services, is excited to announce the launch of PVDtees.com. This new division is dedicated to offering premium custom printed apparel and branded swag, catering to the apparel and fashion industry, promotional and advertising needs, and sports and athletics across Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts.

Building on nearly 40 years of experience, East Coast Embroidery has earned a stellar reputation for quality and customer service. This new venture aims to extend that legacy by offering a wider range of services, including state-of-the-art screen printing and innovative customization options.

"We're excited to bring the same level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that our customers have come to expect from East Coast Embroidery to our new custom apparel and swag offerings," said Matt Sidlo, co-owner of East Coast Embroidery. "PVDtees.com represents our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients with fresh, creative solutions."

Why Choose PVDtees.com?

Experience: With nearly four decades in the industry, the team brings unparalleled expertise to every project, ensuring that the unique needs of the apparel and fashion industry, promotional campaigns, and sports teams are met with precision.

Quality: Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and premium materials, PVDtees.com guarantees that all products not only look great but also stand the test of time.

Customization: The new division offers a wide range of customization options to turn any vision into reality.

Local Expertise: As a proud local business, PVDtees.com is deeply committed to supporting and understanding the needs of the local market, helping fellow businesses thrive.

Client Testimonials

"East Coast Embroidery has been our goto for all our staff uniforms and promotional items. Their attention to detail and quality is unmatched. Our team loves their embroidered gear, and our patrons can’t get enough of our branded T-shirts and hats," said Sarah M., a local business owner.

John D., a sports team manager, added, "We’ve worked with East Coast Embroidery for over a decade, and they’ve never let us down. Their products are durable, and their service is outstanding. They truly understand our needs. “ For more information click here https://eastcoastembroidery.com/