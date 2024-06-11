Information Meetings To Highlight Energy Efficiency Programs

Grants, Rebates Can Help Residents Reduce Energy Costs

Delawareans looking for ways to decrease home energy costs will be able to get information on several new and existing programs available through the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) at public meetings planned in each of the three counties this month.

DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy is hosting three public information sessions regarding two new home energy rebate programs to be launched later this year that will be funded through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The programs which, once approved by the U.S. Department of Energy, will make up to $66 million available to Delawareans in the form of rebates across a wide range of energy efficiency and electrification measures, such as heat pumps, electric stoves, electric load service upgrades, insulation, air sealing, ventilation and more.

“Energy efficiency measures are a key strategy in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Improving energy efficiency also reduces energy costs, freeing up financial resources for families to use in other areas.”

The programs will target low- to moderate-income populations in disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution. Across both programs, rebates may be as high as $22,000 depending on the measures implemented in both single family and multi-family dwellings.

The meetings will also include resource tables providing information on other existing programs, including the Weatherization Assistance Program, Green Energy Program and Energy Efficiency Investment Fund.

The public information meetings will be held:

Monday, June 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle;

Tuesday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover;

Thursday, June 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

###