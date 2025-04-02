Visitors of All Ages Invited to Celebrate Earth Month with Events at DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center

DuPont Nature Center offers visitors a closeup look at the center’s resident diamondback terrapin. These turtles are at risk from pollution by ingesting potentially harmful microplastics, habitat loss and as bycatch by recreational anglers and crabbers. /DNREC Photo

Visitors to the DuPont Nature Center near Milford are invited to celebrate Earth Month by attending special programs in April while enjoying the views of Mispillion Harbor and learning more about the Delaware River and Bay. A facility of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the center will host three public events for Earth Month free of charge, with no registration required:

Earth Day Slaughter Beach Cleanup, Tuesday, April 22 (Earth Day), 10 a.m. The DuPont Nature Center will host its annual Earth Day Cleanup at Slaughter Beach, encouraging volunteers to walk the beach and help our environment. The cleanup will start at the Slaughter Beach Pavilion, 359 Bay Avenue, Milford. Trash bags, gloves, and a limited amount of trash pickers will be available.

Delaware Wildlife Action Plan, Wednesday, April 23, 4 p.m. In honor of Earth Month, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Environmental Program Manager Anthony Gonzon will present a lecture on the Delaware Wildlife Action Plan. This plan plays a critical role in our understanding of, and protection for our state’s threatened and endangered species, and the work DNREC does to support them.

Storybook Saturday, Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m. Bring the kids for a special Earth-Day themed Storybook Saturday program at the center. Participants will enjoy reading a fun book that connects to the importance of protecting our planet and then making a craft with recycled materials.

For more information about these programs, or the DuPont Nature Center, call 302-422-1329. To join DNREC in celebrating Earth Day throughout the month of April, visit de.gov/earthday.

Located east of Milford near Slaughter Beach and operated by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, the DuPont Nature Center overlooks Mispillion Harbor, where the Mispillion River and Cedar Creek meet to flow out into the Delaware Bay. Open April through September, the center offers field trips, tours and other educational programs and events for schools, community groups, families and the general public. The surrounding estuary habitat includes more than 130 species of birds, fish, shellfish, and other animals, including horseshoe crabs and shorebirds.

